At least 9 people killed in the storm in New York and New Jersey

People and cars are on a street flooded by heavy rain in Queens, New York, on September 1. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The President of New York City's Queens Borough Donovan Richards blamed climate change for the intensity of the excessive rainfall on Wednesday.

"These catastrophic storms are going to be more frequent as we move forward based on what we know all too well that climate change is going to continue to [rear] its ugly head," he told CNN.

The state of emergency issued overnight is not enough and the federal government needs to step up on its action against climate change, he added.

"We don't have time to whittle our thumbs here. We're running up against the clock. The clock is already ticking. We're here. If we don't move aggressively to combat climate change, we're going to continue to lose life unfortunately. And the city, state and federal government will continue to pay out a lot of dollars to fix many of the issues that happen as we see this more frequent storms occur," he said.

Richards said he has spoken with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio about the situation this morning.

While the focus remains on cleaning up roads and safety, residents should stay home, he said.

"We urge every resident, who is nonessential, to stay home, to stay off the roads. And I hope employers are going to allow their workers to work remotely if they don't have to come into the office. But the big focus is clean up right now and safety," he said Thursday.