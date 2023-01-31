Dallas authorities respond to more than 350 emergency calls and traffic accidents as ice storm rolls in
From CNN’s Ashley Killough, Ed Lavandera and Tina Burnside
Dallas Police received 371 accident-related calls Monday as ice began accumulating across the state, according to police spokesperson Brian E. Martinez.
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. local time Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) responded to at least 146 motor vehicle accidents.
“While there are likely a lot more, this number reflects the number of incidents we were dispatched to. In the case of several responses (mostly on the highways) there were multiple accidents observed upon arrival,” DFR spokesperson Jason L. Evans said.
Meanwhile, in the broader Dallas-Fort Worth area, MedStar tweeted that emergency medical crews responded to 142 traffic accidents, including 16 rollover crashes, eight patients suffering from hypothermia, and nine patients injured in falls from slipping on ice.
1 min ago
1,000 flights already canceled as ice and freezing rain affect portions of the South
Nearly 300 flights have been canceled departing Dallas-Fort Worth International and almost 70 flights have been canceled departing Dallas Love Field. Other notable cancellations are over 80 flights departing Austin-Bergstrom International and 45 flights departing Nashville.
The first wave of freezing rain and sleet will begin to weaken after moving through central Tennessee, central Kentucky and southern West Virginia.
Another round of freezing rain and ice will begin throughout much of Texas at daybreak on Tuesday and head to Oklahoma by the mid-morning, and head to Little Rock, Memphis and Nashville through the day Tuesday.
44 min ago
Freezing rainfall rates are increasing across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, Storm Prediction Center says
From CNN's Haley Brink
Freezing rain falling at rates of more than .05 inches per hour is expected from central Texas, southeastern Oklahoma and portions of Arkansas, the Storm Prediction Center wrote in a forecast discussion this morning.
Temperatures across much of Texas are near or below freezing, so any precipitation that falls this morning will be in the form of freezing rain or sleet. Some of these storms are also convective in nature, so thundersleet is likely — especially south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
The storms will continue to spread in coverage, spreading northeast across southern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through late morning to midday, the storm center added.
This will lead to worsening impacts on roads and travel as well as power outage potential from falling trees and power lines.
39 min ago
1 dead in 10-car pileup in Austin, according to fire department
From CNN’s Chris Boyette
One person is dead after a 10-car pileup in south Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.
“Advise motorists not to get out of their vehicle if involved in a collision on ice. Safest place is in the protection of car until first responders arrive,” AFD tweeted.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said “multiple first responder assets are still on the scene.”
Elsewhere in the city, AFD said one of its trucks was struck by vehicle while on the scene of another collision.
ATCEMS said another multi-vehicle collision due to icing on State Highway 130 northeast of Austin resulted in two trauma patients transported to a nearby hospital with “serious potentially life-threatening injuries.”
The EMS service warned people to stay home for safety reasons.
46 min ago
Dangerous ice storm is expected to intensify across Texas through Tennessee
From CNN's Haley Brink
More than 40 million people remain under winter storm alerts this morning, which include ice storm warnings, winter storm warnings, and winter weather advisories that stretch from southeastern New Mexico to West Virginia.
Additional rounds of heavy icing are expected today across portions of Texas through the Tennessee River Valley.
Cities under the ice storm warnings include Memphis and Little Rock. Meanwhile, Dallas, San Antonio, San Angelo and Waco remain under winter storm warnings.
“Multiple rounds of wintry precipitation are forecast, with brief lulls followed by bursts of sleet and freezing rain that could drastically deteriorate road conditions,” the Weather Prediction Center said this morning.
Ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch to three-tenths of an inch have already been recorded across portions of Arkansas, Texas and Kentucky since yesterday.
“The Tuesday morning commute could become treacherous, especially in areas where residual moisture/slush from yesterday's wave of precipitation has refrozen,” the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said.
The heaviest ice accumulation of one to three quarters of an inch is forecast across a large portions of Texas through Thursday morning. However, a more widespread swath of one quarter of an inch of ice is possible across southern Oklahoma, Arkansas, northwestern Mississippi and portions of Tennessee.
“The next widespread wave of precipitation looks to develop by late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,” the weather service office in Fort Worth said. “Wednesday night and Thursday should be the final hurrah of this prolonged Winter Storm.”
55 min ago
Several Texas school districts closed Tuesday due to winter weather
From CNN's Tina Burnside
Due to anticipated inclement weather, several school districts across Texas have announced they will be closing their campuses on Tuesday.
The following districts in the Dallas/Fort Worth area will be closed:
Dallas Independent School District
Fort Worth Independent School District
South Lake Carroll Independent School District
Plano Independent School District
Frisco Independent School District
The following districts in the Austin area will be closed: