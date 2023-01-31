Austin police have responded to more than 60 collisions so far today
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
The ongoing winter storm that's creating treacherous conditions across the state of Texas has led to at least 65 crashes in the city of Austin, the police department said.
Austin is the state capital of Texas and is currently under a winter storm warning.
“Significant icing expected. Additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three quarters of an inch will be possible over the warning area,” the National Weather Service said in their forecast message.
45 min ago
Texas sheriff's deputy in surgery after being pinned by truck that slid off the road
A deputy in Travis County, Texas, which includes the city of Austin, is recovering from surgery after being injured in a weather-related crash.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the deputy pulled over and got out of his car to help the driver of an 18-wheeler that went off the road just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. While he was helping the driver, another 18-wheeler truck slid and hit the deputy, pinning him under one of the tires, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The deputy was in surgery as of Tuesday night and is expected to survive his injuries, the statement said.
“I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who responded and assisted this deputy in his time of dire need. Both his biological and TCSO family are relieved and thankful that he’s alive," Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in the statement. "Please, please don’t drive on these icy roadways. It’s not worth your life or the lives of the first responders who are literally putting their personal safety on the line.”
Millions of people in several states are under winter weather alerts. Two people were killed in weather-related incidents in Texas as Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to stay home, saying about 1,600 roads will remain dangerous for the next 24 to 48 hours.
1 hr 18 min ago
I-35 from Oklahoma to Texas is extremely hazardous and travel is discouraged, officials say
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
Authorities in Oklahoma are advising motorists not to travel on I-35 due to hazardous conditions from the ongoing winter storm impacting the region.
“I-35 from Ardmore south to Texas is considered extremely slick and hazardous and travel is discouraged,” the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in an afternoon update in a news release.
I-35 runs between Oklahoma City and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
A winter storm warning is in effect for areas of Oklahoma and an ice storm warning is active for parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
2 hr 39 min ago
I-10 shut down in Reeves County, Texas, after multi-vehicle pileup during ice storm
Vehicles were backed up at least 10 miles on I-10 eastbound in Reeves County, Texas, on Tuesday as the area was struck with severe winter weather.
Reeves County Director of Communications Daniel Alvarado went live on Facebook with a warning.
“Drive the conditions, not the speed limit, during these winter weather conditions,” Alvarado said.
The video shows jackknifed semi-trucks on the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic, with multiple vehicles scattered in between. The pile-up spanned from mile markers 185 and 186, with both eastbound lanes closed. The footage shows the ground coated in frost.
In the video, you can hear police sirens as emergency vehicles drive by on the clear side of the interstate.
Alvarado once again encouraged drivers to reduce their speed and avoid travel if possible.
4 hr 31 min ago
More than 1,600 flights canceled so far due to winter weather
From CNN's Gabe Cohen
More than 1,600 flights have been canceled so far as winter weather impacts more than 40 million people in the central and southern US.
The cancelations are "concentrated where that storm is hitting. Nearly half of the cancelations are in Texas. And the vast majority are from two airlines: American and Southwest. Both based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. And look, even though those cancelations largely happening in Texas right now, it could very well cause at least some ripple affect across the country for air traveler as crews and and aircrafts get potentially displaced, stranded and airlines try to put those pieces back together," Cohen said.
Watch the full report here:
5 hr 47 min ago
Texas power grid is "just fine," governor says
From CNN’s Chris Boyette
Despite cold weather and icy conditions, the Texas power grid is working and no problems are expected according Gov. Greg Abbott.
“The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now,” Abbott said. “And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas.”
As of 9 a.m. CT, there were about 7,000 local power outages across state being addressed by local utilities, Abbott said.
Abbot added that the Public Utilities Commission is coordinating with utility providers and monitoring power outages.
“They have plenty of reserves and plenty of power,” he said.
The governor encouraged Texans to stay off the roads and avoid driving if they can. He said about 1,600 roads across the state are impacted by the ice. Texas DOT used more than 1.3 million gallons of brine and other material to treat the roadways and 2,100 pieces of DOT equipment are being used.
He said the Texas National Guard is prepared across the state to assist stranded motorists, clear roadways and provide welfare checks and Texas Parks and Wildlife has at least 30 responders preparing for search and rescue operations.
Thundersleet and lightning caught on camera in Texas
From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado
Colleyville Police Chief Michael C. Miller captured video of thundersleet and lightning in his Texas city, which is near Dallas and Fort Worth.
“Roads are slick and only getting worse. Stay home and keep warm!” Miller posted on Twitter.
7 hr 9 min ago
Arlington police say 1 person killed when vehicle rolled over
From CNN’s Chris Boyette
Police in Arlington, Texas, said Tuesday that as an ice storm began to bear down on the state, at least one person was killed when their vehicle rolled over on Interstate 20.
Police said they've responded to multiple wrecks, including a seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate 30.
“We continue to urge folks to stay home if you don’t absolutely have to be on the roadways right now," police said. “Conditions continue to deteriorate.”
4 hr 2 min ago
1 dead in 10-car pileup in Austin, according to fire department
From CNN’s Chris Boyette
One person is dead after a 10-car pileup in south Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.
“Advise motorists not to get out of their vehicle if involved in a collision on ice. Safest place is in the protection of car until first responders arrive,” AFD tweeted.
Elsewhere in the city, AFD said one of its trucks was struck by vehicle while on the scene of another collision.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said another multi-vehicle collision due to icing on State Highway 130 northeast of Austin resulted in two trauma patients transported to a nearby hospital after going over an overpass bridge.
One person had exited their vehicle, was struck by a car and went over the bridge, according to ATCEMS Capt. Darren Noak. Another person saw a vehicle sliding toward them and jumped off the bridge to avoid being hit, Noak said.
Both suffered “serious potentially life-threatening injuries,” according to ATCEMS.
As of 9:45 a.m. CT, emergency crews were actively responding or on the scene of three rollovers, eight traffic injuries and two vehicle rescues, Noak said.
The EMS service warned people to stay home for safety reasons.