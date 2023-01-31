More than 1,600 flights canceled so far due to winter weather

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference on January 31 in Austin. (KEYE)

Despite cold weather and icy conditions, the Texas power grid is working and no problems are expected according Gov. Greg Abbott.

“The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now,” Abbott said. “And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas.”

As of 9 a.m. CT, there were about 7,000 local power outages across state being addressed by local utilities, Abbott said.

Abbot added that the Public Utilities Commission is coordinating with utility providers and monitoring power outages.

“They have plenty of reserves and plenty of power,” he said.

The governor encouraged Texans to stay off the roads and avoid driving if they can. He said about 1,600 roads across the state are impacted by the ice. Texas DOT used more than 1.3 million gallons of brine and other material to treat the roadways and 2,100 pieces of DOT equipment are being used.

He said the Texas National Guard is prepared across the state to assist stranded motorists, clear roadways and provide welfare checks and Texas Parks and Wildlife has at least 30 responders preparing for search and rescue operations.

A massive power outage left millions of Texans without power in the wake of a 2021 winter storm.