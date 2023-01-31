More than 1,600 flights canceled so far due to winter weather

More than 1,600 flights have been canceled so far as winter weather impacts more than 40 million people in the central and southern US.
The cancelations are "concentrated where that storm is hitting. Nearly half of the cancelations are in Texas. And the vast majority are from two airlines: American and Southwest. Both based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. And look, even though those cancelations largely happening in Texas right now, it could very well cause at least some ripple affect across the country for air traveler as crews and and aircrafts get potentially displaced, stranded and airlines try to put those pieces back together," Cohen said.
Watch the full report here: