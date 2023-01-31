US
Russia's war in Ukraine

US ice storm

Ice storm hits the South and central US

By Adrienne Vogt, Maureen Chowdhury and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 5:45 PM ET, Tue January 31, 2023
3 hr 15 min ago

More than 1,600 flights canceled so far due to winter weather

From CNN's Gabe Cohen

More than 1,600 flights have been canceled so far as winter weather impacts more than 40 million people in the central and southern US.

The cancelations are "concentrated where that storm is hitting. Nearly half of the cancelations are in Texas. And the vast majority are from two airlines: American and Southwest. Both based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. And look, even though those cancelations largely happening in Texas right now, it could very well cause at least some ripple affect across the country for air traveler as crews and and aircrafts get potentially displaced, stranded and airlines try to put those pieces back together," Cohen said.

Watch the full report here:

4 hr 31 min ago

Texas power grid is "just fine," governor says

From CNN’s Chris Boyette

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference on January 31 in Austin.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference on January 31 in Austin. (KEYE)

Despite cold weather and icy conditions, the Texas power grid is working and no problems are expected according Gov. Greg Abbott.

“The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now,” Abbott said. “And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas.”

As of 9 a.m. CT, there were about 7,000 local power outages across state being addressed by local utilities, Abbott said.

Abbot added that the Public Utilities Commission is coordinating with utility providers and monitoring power outages.

“They have plenty of reserves and plenty of power,” he said.

The governor encouraged Texans to stay off the roads and avoid driving if they can. He said about 1,600 roads across the state are impacted by the ice. Texas DOT used more than 1.3 million gallons of brine and other material to treat the roadways and 2,100 pieces of DOT equipment are being used.

He said the Texas National Guard is prepared across the state to assist stranded motorists, clear roadways and provide welfare checks and Texas Parks and Wildlife has at least 30 responders preparing for search and rescue operations.

massive power outage left millions of Texans without power in the wake of a 2021 winter storm. 

5 hr 40 min ago

Thundersleet and lightning caught on camera in Texas

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado

Colleyville Police Chief Michael C. Miller captured video of thundersleet and lightning in his Texas city, which is near Dallas and Fort Worth.

“Roads are slick and only getting worse. Stay home and keep warm!” Miller posted on Twitter.

5 hr 53 min ago

Arlington police say 1 person killed when vehicle rolled over

From CNN’s Chris Boyette

 Police in Arlington, Texas, said Tuesday that as an ice storm began to bear down on the state, at least one person was killed when their vehicle rolled over on Interstate 20.

Police said they've responded to multiple wrecks, including a seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate 30.

“We continue to urge folks to stay home if you don’t absolutely have to be on the roadways right now," police said. “Conditions continue to deteriorate.”

2 hr 46 min ago

1 dead in 10-car pileup in Austin, according to fire department

From CNN’s Chris Boyette

Cars involved in a multi-vehicle fatal accident sit on an on ramp in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.
Cars involved in a multi-vehicle fatal accident sit on an on ramp in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday. (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman/AP)

One person is dead after a 10-car pileup in south Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

“Advise motorists not to get out of their vehicle if involved in a collision on ice. Safest place is in the protection of car until first responders arrive,” AFD tweeted

Elsewhere in the city, AFD said one of its trucks was struck by vehicle while on the scene of another collision.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said another multi-vehicle collision due to icing on State Highway 130 northeast of Austin resulted in two trauma patients transported to a nearby hospital after going over an overpass bridge.

One person had exited their vehicle, was struck by a car and went over the bridge, according to ATCEMS Capt. Darren Noak. Another person saw a vehicle sliding toward them and jumped off the bridge to avoid being hit, Noak said.

Both suffered “serious potentially life-threatening injuries,” according to ATCEMS.

As of 9:45 a.m. CT, emergency crews were actively responding or on the scene of three rollovers, eight traffic injuries and two vehicle rescues, Noak said.

The EMS service warned people to stay home for safety reasons.  

6 hr 26 min ago

Tractor-trailer crashes during icy conditions in Arkansas

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado

Officials in Forrest City, Arkansas, warned drivers that they should not travel if they don't have to.

Interstate 40 and Highway 70 are "very icy," leading to "extremely hazardous driving conditions." The fire department shared photos of the aftermath of a large truck getting into an accident.

6 hr 48 min ago

How to avoid carbon monoxide exposure during the winter storm

Medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services say they are responding to a call for carbon monoxide exposure during the winter storm.

"Please remember, CO is an odorless/tasteless gas that can be deadly. DO NOT use stoves, ovens, or portable grills to heat your home. If using a generator, do so where there is sufficient ventilation," it tweeted.

While power outages are limited right now, keep these tips in mind if you lose power during the storm:

  • Carbon dioxide is found in fumes produced any time you burn fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Portable generators should never be used indoors. This includes use inside a garage, carport, basement, crawl space and other enclosed or partially enclosed areas, even those with ventilation.
  • Don't run cars or trucks inside attached garages, even if the door is left open. People also should not heat their homes with gas ovens or burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented, the CDC advises.
  • Even using devices outside of the home comes with a caution that you stay more than 20 feet from a window, door or vent, to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when using a generator, charcoal grill or camp stove.
  • If you’re suffering from carbon dioxide poisoning, you could experience flu-like symptoms such as headache, dizziness or weakness. Anyone who is running a different heat or power source and is feeling unwell should get to fresh air immediately.
4 hr 48 min ago

Driving in a winter storm can be dangerous. Follow these safety tips if you must go out.

From CNN's Alaa Elassar

Cars drive down an icy highway as cold weather moves through Dallas on January 31.
Cars drive down an icy highway as cold weather moves through Dallas on January 31. (Shelby Tauber/Reuters)

A winter storm is bearing down across the South this week, and today is expected to be the toughest day for driving as Texas bridges and roads become icy, according to the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office. Drivers in Dallas, San Antonio and Austin can expect dangerous conditions on roads.

Driving in a snowstorm is difficult. Add wind gusts and poor visibility, and travel can become downright dangerous.

If you have to drive, here are a few tips for staying safe in winter weather:

  • Pack a winter driving kit: If motorists have any problems with their car’s battery, brakes, heating and cooling system or ignition system, they should try to stay off the roads. For those who must go out, it’s important to plan. The AAA recommends motorists pack a winter driving kit that includes a bag of abrasive material (sand, salt or cat litter), a snow shovel, traction mats, an ice scrape, booster cables and other essentials.
  • Drive slowly with headlights on low and avoid frequent stops: When driving in conditions with low visibility, motorists should proceed slowly with their headlights on low beam, the AAA advises. The AAA also recommends drivers avoid stopping if possible. Instead, motorists should drive slowly so their car keeps rolling without requiring a full stop.
  • Keep as much distance between your and other cars: To safely brake if necessary on ice or snow, the AAA advises drivers increase following distances to 8 to 10 seconds. On highways, drivers should not change lanes often, as they can lose control driving over snow that gathers between lanes.

Read more tips on driving safely in winter weather here.

7 hr 21 min ago

Dallas Zoo closed through Wednesday due to icy conditions

From CNN's Andi Babineau

The Dallas Zoo will remain closed through Wednesday because of winter weather conditions in the region, according to an announcement from the zoo.

"Due to continued icy and inclement weather conditions, the Zoo will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1," it posted to its Facebook page. "As always, our animals will remain warm and cozy in their indoor habitats, and we hope you do too."

The Dallas Zoo has been the subject of several incidents recently, including the tampering of its leopard and monkey habitats and the "suspicious" death of an endangered vulture. On Monday, the zoo said it believes two of its emperor tamarin monkeys have been stolen.