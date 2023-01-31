1 dead in 10-car pileup in Austin, according to fire department

One person is dead after a 10-car pileup in south Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

“Advise motorists not to get out of their vehicle if involved in a collision on ice. Safest place is in the protection of car until first responders arrive,” AFD tweeted.

Elsewhere in the city, AFD said one of its trucks was struck by vehicle while on the scene of another collision.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said another multi-vehicle collision due to icing on State Highway 130 northeast of Austin resulted in two trauma patients transported to a nearby hospital after going over an overpass bridge.

One person had exited their vehicle, was struck by a car and went over the bridge, according to ATCEMS Capt. Darren Noak. Another person saw a vehicle sliding toward them and jumped off the bridge to avoid being hit, Noak said.

Both suffered “serious potentially life-threatening injuries,” according to ATCEMS.

As of 9:45 a.m. CT, emergency crews were actively responding or on the scene of three rollovers, eight traffic injuries and two vehicle rescues, Noak said.

The EMS service warned people to stay home for safety reasons.