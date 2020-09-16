Alabama hadn't had a hurricane since 2004. Sally hit exactly 16 years later.
Sally made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama, this morning, becoming the first hurricane to make landfall in Alabama since Ivan in 2004.
Hurricane Ivan made landfall on Sept 16, 2004 – exactly 16 years to the day of Sally's landfall. The two storms hit at almost the exact same spot.
Ivan was a Category 3 storm when it hit 16 years ago.
Nearly all the residents in this Alabama county are without power due to Hurricane Sally
Hurricane Sally has knocked out power to 95% of customers in Baldwin County, Alabama, the county's emergency management agency tweeted Wednesday morning.
"As the sun comes up this morning, Hurricane Sally is throwing down a big challenge," the agency said in a tweet. "At this point, around 95% of the meters on our system have no power," the county said.
The county says it is still too dangerous for crews to begin rolling out to start restoration.
Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning in Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 storm.
The county's electric distribution co-op described the situation on the ground in a tweet:
Gulf Shores, Alabama, official says Hurricane Sally "caught us by surprise"
Hurricane Sally “sort of caught us by surprise,” according to Grant Brown, the public information officer for Gulf Shores, Alabama, near where the storm made landfall this morning.
“We were anticipating a tropical storm, maybe a low Category 1 storm hitting some place in Louisiana or maybe the coast between Louisiana and Mississippi. And it ramped up to a Category 2, strong Category 2, and hit dead on us,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.”
While the city is currently in the calm eye of the storm right now, some residents have water in their homes, and the city has had to do high-water rescues, Brown said. Hurricane Laura earlier this season weakened the dune system prior to this storm, he added.
High tide is at 11 a.m. local time, he said, so officials will still be monitoring the situation. There have not been any reports of severe injuries or deaths so far, according to Brown.
Pensacola, Florida, has already gotten 2 feet of rain. Here's what it looks like on the ground.
Hurricane Sally is drenching Pensacola, in Florida's panhandle, with rain this morning.
A preliminary report from the National Weather Service showed Pensacola has gotten 24.8 inches of rain — just more than two feet.
Here's what it looks like on the ground:
More than 500,000 customers are without power along the Gulf Coast
Power outages in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida continue to climb Wednesday morning as Hurricane Sally approaches.
There are currently at least 502,610 customers without power in the three states, according to PowerOutage.US.
Alabama is experiencing the most significant outages from Hurricane Sally with more than a quarter million people without power.
Here is where outages stand in the states:
Alabama: 275,896
Florida: 217,093
Mississippi: 9,621
Pensacola mayor says residents were discouraged from going to shelters because of the pandemic
Pensacola, Florida, Mayor Grover Robinson told CNN that the city is currently experiencing flooding and strong winds from Hurricane Sally.
There was a voluntary evacuation order in the city, and he’s “hoping people took it seriously.”
Robinson said the coronavirus pandemic has altered their hurricane shelter plans.
“This whole hurricane season, we've been telling people, don't really plan for a shelter unless you have no friends or family in the area,” Robinson said.
“We kind of discourage people from going to shelters and try to get them to go to relatives and friends that are on high ground,” he added.
Coastal areas could see Sally's effects for days, hurricane expert warns
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned Gulf Coast residents that the effects of Hurricane Sally could linger for days.
“It’s a big system, so you're still going to some rainfall through the day today, tomorrow, and it's going to take a while. So not until Friday by the time we get some relief [for] these areas along the coast,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.”
He urged residents that if they are in the eye of the storm, do not go outside.
Graham said since the hurricane is so slow-moving, a large swath of the coast could see 15 to 20 inches of rain, with other places getting more than 30 inches.
The rainfall, storm surge and wind around the hurricane makes it “a dangerous situation,” Graham said, urging people to have a safe place to stay for an extended period of time.
More than 400,000 customers are without power along the Gulf Coast
Power outages in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida continue to this morning after Hurricane Sally made landfall.
There are currently 400,652 customers without power in the three states, according to PowerOutage.US.
Alabama, where Sally made landfall around 5:45 a.m., is experiencing the most significant outages from Hurricane Sally.
Walmart closed 54 businesses due to hurricane
Walmart has closed 54 of its businesses so far due to Hurricane Sally, and is monitoring several others that are under storm warnings, Scott Pope, a Walmart spokesperson, told CNN Tuesday.
“We are tracking the storm in real time and have activated our Emergency Operations Center in order to support our associates in the impacted areas,” Pope said.
In addition to Walmart stores, this statistic includes Walmart Neighborhood Market’s and Sam's Clubs, which Walmart owns.