National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned Gulf Coast residents that the effects of Hurricane Sally could linger for days.

“It’s a big system, so you're still going to some rainfall through the day tomorrow, tomorrow, and it's going to take a while. So not until Friday by the time we get some relief [for] these areas along the coast,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.”

He urged residents that if they are in the eye of the storm, do not go outside.

Graham said since the hurricane is so slow-moving, a large swath of the coast could see 15 to 20 inches of rain, with other places getting more than 30 inches.

The rainfall, storm surge and wind around the hurricane makes it “a dangerous situation,” Graham said, urging people to have a safe place to stay for an extended period of time.

Watch: