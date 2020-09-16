US
Hurricane Sally hits Alabama

By Meg Wagner and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 7:56 a.m. ET, September 16, 2020
1 min ago

Coastal areas could see Sally's effects for days, hurricane expert warns

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned Gulf Coast residents that the effects of Hurricane Sally could linger for days. 

“It’s a big system, so you're still going to some rainfall through the day tomorrow, tomorrow, and it's going to take a while. So not until Friday by the time we get some relief [for] these areas along the coast,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.” 

He urged residents that if they are in the eye of the storm, do not go outside.

Graham said since the hurricane is so slow-moving, a large swath of the coast could see 15 to 20 inches of rain, with other places getting more than 30 inches. 

The rainfall, storm surge and wind around the hurricane makes it “a dangerous situation,” Graham said, urging people to have a safe place to stay for an extended period of time. 

4 min ago

More than 400,000 customers are without power along the Gulf Coast

from CNN's Tina Burnside

Power outages in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida continue to this morning after Hurricane Sally made landfall.

There are currently 400,652 customers without power in the three states, according to PowerOutage.US.

Alabama, where Sally made landfall around 5:45 a.m., is experiencing the most significant outages from Hurricane Sally. 

6 min ago

Walmart closed 54 businesses due to hurricane

From CNN’s Sharif Paget

Walmart has closed 54 of its businesses so far due to Hurricane Sally, and is monitoring several others that are under storm warnings, Scott Pope, a Walmart spokesperson, told CNN Tuesday.

“We are tracking the storm in real time and have activated our Emergency Operations Center in order to support our associates in the impacted areas,” Pope said.

In addition to Walmart stores, this statistic includes Walmart Neighborhood Market’s and Sam's Clubs, which Walmart owns.

17 min ago

Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

 

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, according to the National Hurricane Center.  

Landfall occurred around 5:45 a.m. ET, with winds of 105 mph, making Hurricane Sally a strong Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. 

 