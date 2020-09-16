More than half a million customers are without power because of Sally

As of noon ET, more than 500,000 customers are without power due to Hurricane Sally.

There are currently 504,808 customers without power in Florida and Alabama, according to PowerOutage.US.

Alabama is experiencing the most significant outages from Hurricane Sally, with at least 278,889 outages. There are at least 225,909 outages in Florida.

Hurricane Sally made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama, early Wednesday morning. More than 500,000 customers lost power at the height of the storm.