US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Hurricane Sally

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Hurricane Sally heads toward US Gulf Coast

By Meg Wagner and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 9:46 a.m. ET, September 15, 2020
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Sally is moving slower than most people walk

Sally is moving at 2 mph as of the 8 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center. That is slower than most humans walk — and that is not necessarily a good thing. 

On average most humans walk about 3 to 4 mph. When a storm comes to a crawl this close to land, as we're seeing with Sally, it allows the storm to send copious amounts of rain on shore for days. 

A 24-hour satellite loop shows just how little the storm has moved. 
A 24-hour satellite loop shows just how little the storm has moved. 

This isn't the first time a storm has moved this slow. Hurricane Harvey drenched Texas for days, Florence did the same to the Carolinas and the slowest moving Atlantic tropical cyclone in history, Dorian, drenched the Bahamas

Rain is already falling from the outer bands of Sally from Naples, Florida, to Biloxi, Mississippi. 

"Historic flooding is possible with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center says.

As the hurricane sluggishly moves toward a landfall on the Gulf Coast, it will produce widespread rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches. Isolated storm total amounts of 30 inches are possible from western Florida to the southeastern Mississippi coast. 

Gor more reading on why tropical cyclones are slowing down

32 min ago

A satellite image of two Atlantic hurricanes also shows smoke from the West Coast wildfires

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite captured images of the effects of two natural disasters threatening the US.

An image of the US East Coast — where two hurricanes are currently spinning — also showed smoke from the West Coast wildfires that are ravaging California, Oregon and Washington. The smoke has traveled from the Pacific Coast across most of the country.

In the image below, which was taken yesterday, you can see Hurricane Sally approaching the US Gulf Coast. Hurricane Paulette is tracking into the Atlantic off the US East Coast.

Take a look:

40 min ago

Florida Panhandle city declares local state of emergency ahead of Sally

From CNN's Tina Burnside

The City of Pensacola, Florida, has declared a local state of emergency as Hurricane Sally is set to approach parts of the panhandle, according to a release from the city. 

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson issued the declaration yesterday. 

All city offices are closed today and residents are urged to prepare disaster kits, which should include seven days of food and water supplies for after storm arrives. Residents are also encouraged to fuel all vehicles and generators and prepare all medications for family and pets. 

Sally is expected to bring life threatening flash flooding from Mississippi into the Florida Panhandle. 

36 min ago

Some areas could see 30 inches of rain from Sally, hurricane expert says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

People take a boat out of the water on September 14 in Shell Beach, Louisiana, before the possible arrival of Hurricane Sally.
People take a boat out of the water on September 14 in Shell Beach, Louisiana, before the possible arrival of Hurricane Sally. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned that slow-moving Hurricane Sally could produce 30 inches of rain in some places.

The hurricane is moving at just 2 mph, making it difficult for rain to drain and “incredibly dangerous.”

“When you start moving a system that slow, that just compounds the issues, with that storm surge and also all that rain,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.” 

“The slower the movement, you have more time to push the water in,” he added.

Graham also cautioned that inland areas should be on alert, as some rain bands could produce tornadoes and flooding. 

“People even inland, hundreds of miles inland, just realize: keep an eye on that forecast and watch for those warnings,” he said. 

Watch:

1 hr 5 min ago

Trump approves federal disaster declaration for Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of storm

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess, Devon Sayers and Tina Burnside

President Trump has approved  Alabama's request for an emergency disaster declaration ahead of Hurricane Sally, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Tuesday. 

“As we continue making preparations for Hurricane Sally to impact Alabama, I thank President Trump and his Administration for approving our request so quickly” a statement from Governor Ivey’s reads. 

Trump approved emergency disaster declarations for both Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday, making federal assistance available for both states.

"We are truly grateful for a president that has Mississippians' safety at the top of his mind," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a news release.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said his state would be making personnel and assets available to assist in Mississippi or Alabama’s storm responses should Sally miss Louisiana. 

“The past 24 hours or so it’s shown a couple of shifts eastward on the track for Hurricane Sally. Whether that's going to continue or not we don't know. That's why it's really important that people pay close attention,” Edwards said.

1 hr 10 min ago

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is about to run out of names

From CNN's Allison Chinchar and Haley Brink

We're currently watching Hurricane Sally as it heads toward the US Gulf Coast, and Tropical Storm Vicky formed in the Atlantic yesterday.

That means there is only one name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season list — Wilfred — left.

So what happens if they run out of names? If there's more than one more named storm this year — which seems likely — the National Hurricane Center will have to use the Greek alphabet for additional storm names. 

This would be only the second time in recorded history that this has happened. In 2005, the NHC had to use six letters off the Greek alphabet to account for the record number of storms. Four of those systems reached tropical storm strength (Alpha, Gamma, Delta, and Zeta), while the two other storms reached hurricane strength (Beta and Epsilon).

The NHC does not use the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z because there aren't enough names to fill those letters.

1 hr 21 min ago

A city-by-city look at what to expect from Hurricane Sally

From CNN's Taylor Ward and Brandon Miller

The slow movement of Hurricane Sally over the next day or two, along with its turn back to the northwest, will bring the strong winds and heavy rain for an extended period of time for many locations.

Here is a rundown of what to expect by location from Sally:

Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi

  • Tropical storm winds (39 mph+): Early Tuesday morning to mid-Wednesday morning
  • Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Tuesday evening to early Wednesday morning
  • Peak winds gusts: 90 to 100 mph
  • Total rainfall expected: 10 to 15 inches
  • Peak storm surge: 7 to 11 feet
  • High tide: 11a.m. to noon Tuesday and 1 to 2 a.m. Wednesday

Mobile, Alabama

  • Tropical storm winds (39 mph+): Early Tuesday morning to early Wednesday afternoon
  • Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Early to mid-morning on Wednesday
  • Peak winds gusts: 75 to 85 mph
  • Total rainfall expected: 12 to 18 inches
  • Peak storm surge: 6 to 9 ft
  • High tide: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday

New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Tropical storm winds (39 mph+): Mid-Tuesday morning to just after midnight Wednesday
  • Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): They are not expected
  • Peak winds gusts: 40 to 50 mph
  • Total rainfall expected: 1 to 3 inches
  • Peak storm surge: 3 to 5 ft
  • High tide = 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Pensacola, Florida

  • Tropical storm winds (39 mph+): Late last night to noon Wednesday
  • Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): They are not expected
  • Peak winds gusts: 45 to 55 mph
  • Total rainfall expected: 10 to 15 inches
  • Peak storm surge: 2 to 4 ft
  • High tide: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday

1 hr 34 min ago

Here's the latest update on Hurricane Sally's path

Hurricane Sally is approaching the US Gulf Coast, and it is currently is about 65 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the 8 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center.

Here's a look at the storm's latest forecast path:

1 hr 34 min ago

Hurricane Sally went into rapid intensification yesterday. Here's what that means.

From CNN's Brandon Miller

Hurricane Sally officially underwent "rapid intensification" on Monday, a term that refers to a storm’s maximum sustained winds increasing at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here's why that matters: Rapid intensification is one of the ways scientists believe climate change is impacting hurricanes, with warmer waters helping storms to grow stronger and do so faster. Hurricanes Hanna and Laura also rapidly intensified earlier this year before making landfall in Texas and Louisiana, respectively.

The slow-moving Hurricane Sally weakened to a Category 1 storm early Tuesday, but is could gain strength before making landfall along the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.