Sally is moving at 2 mph as of the 8 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center. That is slower than most humans walk — and that is not necessarily a good thing.

On average most humans walk about 3 to 4 mph. When a storm comes to a crawl this close to land, as we're seeing with Sally, it allows the storm to send copious amounts of rain on shore for days.

A 24-hour satellite loop shows just how little the storm has moved.

This isn't the first time a storm has moved this slow. Hurricane Harvey drenched Texas for days, Florence did the same to the Carolinas and the slowest moving Atlantic tropical cyclone in history, Dorian, drenched the Bahamas.

Rain is already falling from the outer bands of Sally from Naples, Florida, to Biloxi, Mississippi.

"Historic flooding is possible with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center says.

As the hurricane sluggishly moves toward a landfall on the Gulf Coast, it will produce widespread rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches. Isolated storm total amounts of 30 inches are possible from western Florida to the southeastern Mississippi coast.

