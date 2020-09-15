National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned that slow-moving Hurricane Sally could produce 30 inches of rain in some places.

The hurricane is moving at just 2 mph, making it difficult for rain to drain and “incredibly dangerous.”

“When you start moving a system that slow, that just compounds the issues, with that storm surge and also all that rain,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“The slower the movement, you have more time to push the water in,” he added.

Graham also cautioned that inland areas should be on alert, as some rain bands could produce tornadoes and flooding.

“People even inland, hundreds of miles inland, just realize: keep an eye on that forecast and watch for those warnings,” he said.

Watch: