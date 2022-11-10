Authorities are urging individuals to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings as they go to bed as the threat of tornadoes increases overnight.

Intense rain-bands will move across the east coast of Florida overnight as Hurricane Nicole moves onshore. Embedded within these bands of rain may be quick forming tornadoes, often lasting only a few minutes but strong enough to create damage and threaten lives.

By Thursday morning, the threat extends inland towards the I-301 corridor as the system slides across the Florida Peninsula.

Tropical induced tornadoes are common with landfalling hurricanes as the rain-bands interact with the immediate coastline. The right, front quadrant of the tropical system is where the most likely tornado activity occurs.