Hurricane Nicole nears landfall in Florida

By Christina Walker, Nouran Salahieh and Travis Caldwell, CNN

Updated 12:38 a.m. ET, November 10, 2022
2 min ago

Tornado potential increasing overnight as Hurricane Nicole makes final approach to Florida’s east coast

From CNN's Derek Van Dam

Authorities are urging individuals to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings as they go to bed as the threat of tornadoes increases overnight.

Intense rain-bands will move across the east coast of Florida overnight as Hurricane Nicole moves onshore. Embedded within these bands of rain may be quick forming tornadoes, often lasting only a few minutes but strong enough to create damage and threaten lives.

By Thursday morning, the threat extends inland towards the I-301 corridor as the system slides across the Florida Peninsula.

Tropical induced tornadoes are common with landfalling hurricanes as the rain-bands interact with the immediate coastline. The right, front quadrant of the tropical system is where the most likely tornado activity occurs.

3 min ago

Fort Lauderdale’s barrier island continues to flood due to the storm surge

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

(CNN Weather)
(CNN Weather)

As Hurricane Nicole inches closer to Florida’s east coast, authorities in Fort Lauderdale say the storm surge is flooding its barrier island, making many roadways impassable.  

“The barrier island continues to flood due to the storm surge from the south end to the north end of the city. Traffic operations are impacted and many roadways are impassable," Fort Lauderdale Police said Wednesday evening on Twitter.

The National Hurricane center has issued several storm surge watches and warnings as Nicole churned toward the state, pushing rising sea water inland from the coastline.

"Attempting to drive during the storm is dangerous and should be avoided,” Fort Lauderdale Police said.

A high tide was expected around 9 p.m. ET, and flooding has already occurred across the area, city of Fort Lauderdale officials said.

16 min ago

Volusia County officials deem 22 single homes unsafe

From CNN's Denise Royal and Leyla Santiago

As Hurricane Nicole approaches, upcoming high tides and coastal erosion are a big concern in Volusia County, according to Kevin Captain, Volusia spokesperson. 

Volusia County officials deemed 22 single homes unsafe in the unincorporated area Wilbur-by-the-Sea. All of the homes were evacuated.

"Those buildings that were deemed unsafe are directly correlated to some of the coastal erosion that we've experienced," Captain said Wednesday evening, acknowledging that Hurricane Ian left the coast vulnerable when it struck six weeks ago. 

 "It [Hurricane Ian] hammered our coast. It took away our buffer, meaning all of that sand that we had as a protective layer, we lost," he said. "So when you remove that buffer and now you (add) another storm on top of that, it's a problem and recipe for disaster."

Captain said about 60 individuals were in county shelters. 

He urged people to stay off the beach, referencing a tourist who died during Hurricane Ian when she went outside, fell and drowned on the beach. 

Volusia County officials expect the damage assessment to begin later on Thursday.

3 min ago

Condos in New Smyrna Beach deemed unsafe due to the erosion of a seawall

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Officials in New Smyrna Beach have identified at least two buildings deemed unsafe due to the erosion of a sea wall. 

Residents were urged to evacuate the Las Brisas condo buildings on 3001 Hill St. after the dune washed up to within 10 feet of the structure, officials said.

“New Smyrna Beach Police Department officers arrived on scene at 5:45 p.m. to notify residents and assist them in evacuating the premises, which most safely did,”  the city said in a news release Wednesday evening. 

The city has also issued a curfew which is in effect until 7 a.m. ET on Thursday. City officials said they would close the North and South Causeway bridges at 8 p.m. ET.

New Smyrna Beach is located in Volusia County and is about 11 miles south of Daytona Beach Shores. 

Other buildings in Florida are at risk of collapsing as Hurricane Nicole nears, officials say.

In Daytona Beach Shores, authorities said at least six buildings were deemed at risk of structural collapse Wednesday. Five others were previously evacuated due to risk of collapse, according to Michael Fowler, Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department director.

39 min ago

Thousands of flights canceled as Hurricane Nicole approaches

From CNN's Pete Muntean

Airlines are canceling thousands of flights ahead of Hurricane Nicole.

Data from flight tracking site FlightAware shows as of 10 p.m. ET, carriers in the US have canceled more than 900 Wednesday flights and another 1,100 flights on Thursday.

Orlando International Airport tops cancelations nationwide. The airport ceased commercial operations Wednesday afternoon. Images tweeted from the airport’s verified account show jet bridges tied down and ticket counters covered in plastic.

American, Delta, Southwest, and United Airlines have all issued travel waivers allowing impacted passengers to rebook their flights free of charge.

Southwest Airlines, which operates heavily in Florida, “has trimmed operations at a number of airports we serve in Florida,” including stopping flights into and out of Palm Beach.

“As of now, we plan to resume operations, as weather and infrastructure permit, at those airports tomorrow,” Southwest said in a Wednesday statement.

1 min ago

WATCH: Home teeters on edge of sandy cliff ahead of Nicole's arrival

From CNN’s Sara Smart

Krista Goodrich captured video of damage to a property she manages in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, as Nicole’s winds started to hit Florida’s east coast.

Goodrich told CNN the owner of the house was in his backyard enjoying drinks with his friends Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning the entire area was gone.

"Last night we still had about 30 feet of backyard," Goodrich said. "This morning it was all gone and parts of the properties nearby were collapsing into the ocean."

The owner of the house has since evacuated along with all the furniture and belongings inside, Goodrich said. She hopes the property will withstand the storm but fully expects it to be completely gone.

See Goodrich's videos below:

39 min ago

Universities across Florida are closed today

From CNN’s Sara Smart

As Hurricane Nicole makes its way toward Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, colleges and universities across the state are closing and canceling classes.

Florida State University, the University of Florida, the University of Central Florida, and the University of North Florida will close on Thursday, November 10.

The University of South Florida will move all classes remotely on Thursday, and the campus will remain closed.

8 min ago

Flood warning in effect for St. Johns River in Florida

From CNN's Haley Brink

A flood warning is in effect until further notice for the St. Johns River near Astor and Deland in Florida, according to the National Weather Service office in Melbourne.

“The forecast point at Astor is rising quickly due to north to northeast winds causing a backup of levels at the southern end of Lake George,” the weather service said on Wednesday.
“The forecast point at Deland is currently rising quickly due to a combination of northeast winds and 1 to 2 inches of rainfall that has already fallen associated with Hurricane Nicole.”

The river gauge at Astor is quickly approaching major flood stage (4 feet) and is forecast to crest at 4.2 feet early Thursday morning. At 4 feet, “major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river,” according to the weather service. “Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed.”

The river gauge at Deland is quickly approaching moderate flood stage (4.8 feet) and is forecast to crest around 4.9 feet on Friday. At 4.8 feet, “water starts to enter low lying buildings around Hontoon Island,” according to the weather service. “Many secondary roads and homes in low lying areas are flooded.”

Both of these river gauges along the St. Johns River have been in flood stage since Hurricane Ian brought flooding rains to the region just six weeks ago.

39 min ago

Residents and visitors in South Carolina need to prepare for Nicole, authorities say

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is alerting residents and visitors to prepare for likely impacts from Nicole later this week after it makes landfall along Florida's east coast.

"Forecasters with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center believe South Carolina could experience periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, tornadoes and storm surge due to Tropical Storm Nicole, with the greatest impacts beginning Thursday and lasting into Friday,” SCEMD said in a Wednesday news release

The agency is also asking residents to have their emergency plans in place.

“The exact location and the severity of what Tropical Storm Nicole does to our state will depend on its intensity,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said. “Given the uncertainty of the storm’s strength and path as it approaches South Carolina, residents need to have their personal emergency plans ready to go just in case we need to take safety precautions later in the week.”

The agency said it is working with local and state agencies in preparation for Nicole. 