US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Midterm election results

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Tropical Storm Nicole

Nicole, near hurricane strength, makes landfall in the Bahamas

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 3:18 p.m. ET, November 9, 2022
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
14 min ago

TS Nicole forecast causes Orlando attractions to close early as its storm surge breaches sea walls in Florida

From CNN's Melissa Alonso and David Williams

Tropical Storm Nicole isn't supposed to make landfall in Florida until Wednesday night, but the effects of the storm are already being felt there.

Storm surge has already begun breaching sea walls in St. Lucie, Florida, according to a tweet from the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office.

Coastal St. Lucie is part of metro Port St. Lucie and is about 126 miles southeast of Orlando, Florida. 

St. Lucie County Public Safety officials strongly recommended that residents in Zones A and B evacuate before 10 a.m. Wednesday ahead of the storm making landfall, said a county tweet. 

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "Walton Road south to the county line will be open to Indian River Drive residents only. Barricades will be in place through the duration of this storm. Please use alternate routes."

In Orlando, Disney World parks and resorts will begin a phased closure at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday because of the storm, with EPCOT and Magic Kingdom scheduled the last to close at 7 p.m. ET, said a weather alert on Disney's website.

"We are continuing to closely monitor Tropical Storm Nicole, which continues to be a dynamic and evolving storm," park officials said Tuesday. 

Universal Orlando Resort made a similar operational decision, with Universal Orlando Resort -- including CityWalk -- planning to close at 5 p.m.

12 min ago

Nicole, near hurricane strength, makes landfall in the Bahamas

From CNN's Jason Hanna

Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in the northwestern Bahamas late Wednesday morning on its way to eastern Florida, where it is expected to strike as a hurricane early Thursday and deliver heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian.