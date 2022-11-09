Tropical Storm Nicole isn't supposed to make landfall in Florida until Wednesday night, but the effects of the storm are already being felt there.

Storm surge has already begun breaching sea walls in St. Lucie, Florida, according to a tweet from the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office.

Coastal St. Lucie is part of metro Port St. Lucie and is about 126 miles southeast of Orlando, Florida.

St. Lucie County Public Safety officials strongly recommended that residents in Zones A and B evacuate before 10 a.m. Wednesday ahead of the storm making landfall, said a county tweet.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "Walton Road south to the county line will be open to Indian River Drive residents only. Barricades will be in place through the duration of this storm. Please use alternate routes."

In Orlando, Disney World parks and resorts will begin a phased closure at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday because of the storm, with EPCOT and Magic Kingdom scheduled the last to close at 7 p.m. ET, said a weather alert on Disney's website.

"We are continuing to closely monitor Tropical Storm Nicole, which continues to be a dynamic and evolving storm," park officials said Tuesday.

Universal Orlando Resort made a similar operational decision, with Universal Orlando Resort -- including CityWalk -- planning to close at 5 p.m.