Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned today that parts of the state will be submerged underwater from Hurricane Laura.

“The surge is going to inland, they predict, there will be parts of Lake Charles underwater that no living human being has ever seen before,” he said in an interview with WWL Radio.

“We are marshaling all of our people and assets to go in tomorrow and start a very robust search and rescue effort,” Edwards added. “We’ve brought in search and rescue teams from other states, such as Tennessee, for example.”

“The first thing about tomorrow is all about saving lives and of course we will be transporting a lot more people to shelters initially and ultimately to hotel and motel rooms."

