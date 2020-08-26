Hurricane Laura's winds have increased to 115 mph, and the storm is now a Category 3 hurricane according to the advisory just in from the National Hurricane Center.
Laura has been rapidly intensifying overnight and will likely continue to strengthen. Laura is forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm today before making landfall tonight near the Texas and Louisiana border as a major hurricane.
About the categories: Meteorologists use the Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to measure a hurricane's strength. The scale also estimates potential property damage.
Storms reaching Category 3 and higher are considered substantial hurricanes "because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage," the National Hurricane Center writes.
The system divides storms into five categories:
- Category 1: Winds 74 to 95 mph (Minor damage)
- Category 2: Winds 96 to 110 mph (Extensive damage — Can uproot trees and break windows)
- Category 3: Winds 111 to 129 mph (Devastating — Can break windows and doors)
- Category 4: Winds 130 to 156 mph (Catastrophic damage — Can tear off roofs)
- Category 5: Winds 157 mph or higher (The absolute worst and can level houses and destroy buildings)