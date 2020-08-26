US
Hurricane Laura barrels toward the US

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:23 a.m. ET, August 26, 2020
1 min ago

How shelters in Texas are preparing for a hurricane in the middle of a pandemic

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

Shelters in Texas will be stocked with personal protective equipment, will use social distancing to separate people and will have Covid-19 testing available, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference yesterday as the state prepared for Hurricane Laura. 

Abbott recommended that residents who need to evacuate go to hotels or motels if possible — but he said that shelters will be ready and available if needed. 

As the state prepares for Hurricane Laura, it is still reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases each day. Here's a look at new daily cases in the state.

14 min ago

CNN wants to hear how you're preparing for Hurricane Laura

16 min ago

Here's where Laura is now — and where it's going next

Hurricane Laura is a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. ET advisory.

Here's a look at the latest predicted path from the National Hurricane Center:

24 min ago

Laura is now a Category 3 hurricane. Here's what that means.

From CNN's Allison Chinchar

Hurricane Laura's winds have increased to 115 mph, and the storm is now a Category 3 hurricane according to the advisory just in from the National Hurricane Center. 

Laura has been rapidly intensifying overnight and will likely continue to strengthen. Laura is forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm today before making landfall tonight near the Texas and Louisiana border as a major hurricane.

About the categories: Meteorologists use the Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to measure a hurricane's strength. The scale also estimates potential property damage.

Storms reaching Category 3 and higher are considered substantial hurricanes "because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage," the National Hurricane Center writes.

The system divides storms into five categories:

  • Category 1: Winds 74 to 95 mph (Minor damage)
  • Category 2: Winds 96 to 110 mph (Extensive damage — Can uproot trees and break windows)
  • Category 3: Winds 111 to 129 mph (Devastating — Can break windows and doors)
  • Category 4: Winds 130 to 156 mph (Catastrophic damage — Can tear off roofs)
  • Category 5: Winds 157 mph or higher (The absolute worst and can level houses and destroy buildings)