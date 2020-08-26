Shelters in Texas will be stocked with personal protective equipment, will use social distancing to separate people and will have Covid-19 testing available, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference yesterday as the state prepared for Hurricane Laura.

Abbott recommended that residents who need to evacuate go to hotels or motels if possible — but he said that shelters will be ready and available if needed.

As the state prepares for Hurricane Laura, it is still reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases each day. Here's a look at new daily cases in the state.