Hurricane Laura barrels toward the US

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:09 a.m. ET, August 26, 2020
1 min ago

Laura "rapidly intensified" overnight. Here's what that term means.

Allison Chinchar

Laura increased 45 mph in the 24 hours between 8 a.m. ET Tuesday and 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, more than meeting the threshold for "rapid intensification."

The term rapid intensification means that a tropical system has seen an increase of winds of at least 35 mph in 24 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

Another sign of strengthening in a storm is a pressure drop. Meteorologists often look for this to determine if a storm is continuing to strengthen or beginning to weaken. During that same time (8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday) Laura saw a pressure drop of 28mb, further showing signs of strengthening.

The last major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico to undergo rapid intensification was Hurricane Michael in 2018. That storm increased 46 mph in 24 hours as it approached the Florida Panhandle.

3 min ago

More than 1.5 million people are under evacuation orders ahead of Laura

From CNN's Amanda Watts

About 1,554,500 people are under some type of evacuation order across Texas and Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura. 

There are mandatory evacuations in the following Texas counties and areas: 

  • Chambers County
  • Galveston County
  • Bolivar Peninsula
  • Jasper County
  • Hardin County
  • Jefferson County
  • Orange County 

There are voluntary orders in these Texas areas:

  • Brazoria County
  • Harris County
  • Parts of Houston (77059, 77062 and 77058 North)

There are mandatory evacuations in the following Louisiana parishes:

  • Calcasieu Parish
  • Jefferson Parish (Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, Barataria, and Grand Isle)
  • Lafourche Parish (South of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate and other low-lying areas)
  • Cameron Parish

 There are voluntary orders in these parishes: 

  • Beauregard Parish
  • Acadia Parish
  • Iberia Parish
  • Lafayette Parish
16 min ago

Laura killed at least 9 people in the Caribbean

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna

Hurricane Laura is in the Gulf of Mexico heading toward Texas and Louisiana today — but earlier this week, the storm killed at least nine people in the Caribbean.

Deaths were reported in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The victims include a 7-year-old boy who died along with his mother after a wall collapsed in their home in the Dominican Republic. Another person died after a tree fell on a house.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said an army corporal was killed while helping with rescue efforts in Pedernales province.

Five people were killed in Haiti, including a 10-year-old girl, the country's civil protection agency said.

41 min ago

What Hurricane Laura looks like from space

Hurricane Laura strengthened into a Category 3 storm this morning. It's heading northwest ward, toward the Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite captured images of Laura traveling through the Gulf of Mexico this morning. You can see bursts of lighting in the middle of the storm.

Take a look:

48 min ago

How shelters in Texas are preparing for a hurricane in the middle of a pandemic

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

Shelters in Texas will be stocked with personal protective equipment, will use social distancing to separate people and will have Covid-19 testing available, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference yesterday as the state prepared for Hurricane Laura. 

Abbott recommended that residents who need to evacuate go to hotels or motels if possible — but he said that shelters will be ready and available if needed. 

As the state prepares for Hurricane Laura, it is still reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases each day. Here's a look at new daily cases in the state.

1 hr ago

CNN wants to hear how you're preparing for Hurricane Laura

If you're in Hurricane Laura's predicted path and preparing for the storm, CNN wants to hear from you.

You can send your videos, photos and stories to the number below.

1 hr 3 min ago

Here's where Laura is now — and where it's going next

Hurricane Laura is a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. ET advisory.

Here's a look at the latest predicted path from the National Hurricane Center:

1 hr 11 min ago

Laura is now a Category 3 hurricane. Here's what that means.

From CNN's Allison Chinchar

Hurricane Laura's winds have increased to 115 mph, and the storm is now a Category 3 hurricane according to the advisory just in from the National Hurricane Center. 

Laura has been rapidly intensifying overnight and will likely continue to strengthen. Laura is forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm today before making landfall tonight near the Texas and Louisiana border as a major hurricane.

About the categories: Meteorologists use the Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to measure a hurricane's strength. The scale also estimates potential property damage.

Storms reaching Category 3 and higher are considered substantial hurricanes "because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage," the National Hurricane Center writes.

The system divides storms into five categories:

  • Category 1: Winds 74 to 95 mph (Minor damage)
  • Category 2: Winds 96 to 110 mph (Extensive damage — Can uproot trees and break windows)
  • Category 3: Winds 111 to 129 mph (Devastating — Can break windows and doors)
  • Category 4: Winds 130 to 156 mph (Catastrophic damage — Can tear off roofs)
  • Category 5: Winds 157 mph or higher (The absolute worst and can level houses and destroy buildings)