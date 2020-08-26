Laura increased 45 mph in the 24 hours between 8 a.m. ET Tuesday and 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, more than meeting the threshold for "rapid intensification."

The term rapid intensification means that a tropical system has seen an increase of winds of at least 35 mph in 24 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Another sign of strengthening in a storm is a pressure drop. Meteorologists often look for this to determine if a storm is continuing to strengthen or beginning to weaken. During that same time (8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday) Laura saw a pressure drop of 28mb, further showing signs of strengthening.

The last major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico to undergo rapid intensification was Hurricane Michael in 2018. That storm increased 46 mph in 24 hours as it approached the Florida Panhandle.

