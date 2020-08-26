More than 103,000 customers are without power across Louisiana and Texas

In Port Arthur, Texas, the majority of residents have evacuated, Mayor Thurman Bartie said on Wednesday night, warning that emergency services won't be able to help those left behind when the storm fully hits.

"My main priority is really to get all citizens out of homes. Thank God, we probably got 70, almost 80% of our citizens out, actually evacuated," he told CNN.

The mayor called a mandatory evacuation order on Monday, he said.

"There are still some who have remained, and they know that they are actually on their own because there's no emergency services available to them during this particular period of time. But we are now just awaiting arrival."

Winds in the area are already reaching 40 to 50 miles an hour, and the rain is intensifying, but "the full brunt of it has not even arrived yet," he said.

"Thank God our citizens, the majority of them, have gotten out. We appreciate that."

