Hurricane Laura barrels toward the US

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:38 PM ET, Wed August 26, 2020
51 min ago

There will be "unsurvivable storm surge" in parts of Texas and Louisiana

The National Hurricane Center is warning that Hurricane Laura could bring "unsurvivable" storm surge to parts of the US Gulf Coast

"Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes," the center said in its 11 a.m. ET update.

And it's not just people on the gulf who should be preparing: The latest advisory said the surge could "penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline.

"Only a few hours remain to protect life and property and all actions should be rushed to completion," the center urged.

Here's a look at the latest forecast path:

51 min ago

National Hurricane Center says there's "only a few hours remain to protect life and property"

Hurricane Laura is still a Category 3 storm — but according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. ET advisory, the storm "continues to rapidly strengthen and it is expected to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane."

The Center warned that there's "only a few hours remain to protect life and property."

The storm is in the Gulf of Mexico, heading toward the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. It's expected to make landfall late tonight or early tomorrow.

1 hr 49 min ago

Here's what Hurricane Laura looked like from above as the sun came up today

Hurricane Laura is in the Gulf of Mexico, heading toward the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. The storm rapidly intensified overnight, and it could now be a Category 4 storm before it makes landfall.

Satellites captured images of the storm as the sun rose over the Gulf Coast this morning. The hurricane got more visible as dawn turned to daylight.

Here's a look:

51 min ago

Texas official urges residents to evacuate: "The worst case scenario looks like it might happen here"

From CNN's Amanda Watts

Wayne McDaniel, the judge of Hardin County, Texas, is warning his residents to consider evacuating now ahead of Hurricane Laura. 

“There will be many days that electrical power will not be available, possibly weeks. There will be trees down all over the county. There will be trees on houses. There will be houses destroyed. There will be mobile homes turned over," McDaniel said in a video posted on Facebook.

Hardin County — just northwest of Beaumont, Texas — is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Despite the order, McDaniel said many people are staying behind.

“I know many of you who have chosen to stay and I'm asking you to please reconsider," he said. “The worst case scenario looks like it might happen here in Hardin County."

“I'm asking you to please consider leaving, evacuating out of this county, well to our north or northwest and getting out of harm's way," he added.

2 hr 12 min ago

Louisiana governor: Wherever you are at noon is where you'll have to ride out Hurricane Laura

From CNN's Devon M. Sayers in Atlanta 

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned his state that people "only have a few hours to prepare" head of Hurricane Laura.

"Wherever you are by noon (local) is where you’ll have to ride out the storm. " he tweeted this morning 

The Louisiana Department of Health also urged citizens to keep Covid-19 in mind as they evacuate.

"Wear a mask and keep distance from those outside of your family when possible," the agency tweeted. If staying with friends and family, "talk to them in advance about how can best protect yourself from COVID-19," the department added.

Here's the governor's tweet:

52 min ago

Texas began Hurricane Laura evacuations on the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna

People walk through flooded roads in Houston on Aug. 27, 2017 following Harvey and the resulting floods.
People walk through flooded roads in Houston on Aug. 27, 2017 following Harvey and the resulting floods. Thomas B. Shea/AFP via Getty Images

Evacuations ahead of Hurricane Laura began yesterday in parts of Texas. Tuesday also marked on the third anniversary of Hurricane Harvey hitting the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott yesterday noted that there were more evacuations announced than before Hurricane Harvey struck.

Houston is the largest city in the region. It is particularly vulnerable to flooding and could see big impacts from Laura.

The concrete-filled city has notoriously poor drainage systems and a propensity to flood, such as during the overwhelming rainfall from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Today, mandatory evacuations in Jasper and Hardin Counties fall just north of Beaumont, Texas, which was hard-hit during Harvey.

52 min ago

National Hurricane Center warns of "potentially catastrophic storm surge"

From CNN's Allison Chinchar

One of the main concerns facing residents on the Gulf Coast is what the National Hurricane Center is calling "potentially catastrophic storm surge."

Storm surge is the rise in sea level during a big storm. It is measured as the height of the water above what the normal predicted astronomical tide would be. This GIF helps explain it:

Storm Surge warnings ahead of Hurricane Laura: National Hurricane Center forecasters warned of "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds" for parts of the Gulf Coast.

Storm surge warnings have been issued from Freeport, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Storm surge warnings are issued when there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 36 hours, the National Hurricane Center says.

Surge is already beginning and will continue to get higher the closer to landfall. Here are the surge forecast heights:

  • 10 to 15 feet storm surge for Sea Rim State Park to Intracoastal City; Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • 8 to 12 feet storm surge for Intracoastal City to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay
  • 4 to 7 feet storm surge for Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River
  • 3 to 5 feet storm surge for San Luis Pass to Port Bolivar, Texas including Galveston Bay

Storm surge is not just a concern for coastal cities: "This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana  and far southeastern Texas," the National Hurricane Center said.

This means it could even approach I-10 near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Even for a city as far away as New Orleans, the metro area is forecast to have a storm surge between 2 and 4 feet.

New Orleans is especially at risk because it is essentially shaped like a bowl. Thanks to the drainage system they have set up, the city can act like a colander allowing water to flow out. Still, when it rains a lot in a short period of time, the drainage system can become overwhelmed, and that colander acts more like a bowl and floods the city.

2 hr 51 min ago

Official for Texas' largest county signs disaster declaration ahead of Hurricane Laura 

From CNN's Amanda Watts

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a disaster declaration for her county ahead of Hurricane Laura, according to a tweet from her office. 

The preemptive declaration allows the county “to have the maximum flexibility needed to respond and recover from Laura,” the tweet says.  

Harris County is Texas’ largest county, with a population of more than four million people.  

Here's the tweet:

52 min ago

Hurricane expert says Laura could be "life-threatening" and "catastrophic"

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham described Hurricane Laura's possible effects as “life-threatening" and "catastrophic."

Graham said storm surge could be "huge," and he urged people in the storm's path to follow any evacuation orders.

"If you're told to leave, you've gotta get out," he said.

Watch more: