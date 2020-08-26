Hurricane Laura is less than 50 miles away and will make landfall in a few hours

This photo of Hurricane Laura was taken aboard the International Space Station on Wednesday, August 26. Chris Cassidy/NASA

Hurricane Laura is now closing in on the Northwest Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center’s updated advisory.

Here's the latest:

The storm remains a high-end Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

The center of the storm is currently about 75 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, or about 45 miles from the Louisiana coastline.

Landfall should occur in the next three to four hours at its current speed (about 15 miles per hour) and trajectory.

Hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or greater extend up to 60 miles from the center, and are already starting to push on shore. Conditions in southwest Louisiana and far southeastern Texas will be deteriorating quickly in the next couple of hours.

The hurricane's strength likely won't change before landfall, though it's expected to weaken rapidly after it moves inland.

Storm surge warnings, hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings remain in place along the coast and inland, with the advisory warning, "This is a life-threatening situation."

"All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours," the warning read.