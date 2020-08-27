President Trump says he’ll head to the Gulf Coast “Saturday or Sunday” to survey damage from Hurricane Laura.

During a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national headquarters on Thursday, Trump also said he considered pushing back his speech to the Republican National Convention in light of the hurricane.

“I was actually prepared to postpone the speech tonight and make it Monday,” Trump said. “I was going to Texas, I was going to Louisiana, maybe Arkansas.”

“But now it turned out we got a little bit lucky. It was very big, it was very powerful but it passed quickly. And so everything is going to be on schedule,” he said, referring back to his nomination acceptance speech tonight.

Trump said he would “probably” make the trip on Saturday or Sunday, and head to “Texas and Louisiana and maybe an additional stop.”

He concluded by thanking FEMA and local law enforcement.