Ken Graham, the director of the National Hurricane Center, said that while Laura has weakened since landfall, it's expected to remain a hurricane as it travels northward throughout Louisiana today.

"We expect Hurricane Laura to still be a hurricane even when you get up tp Shreveport, right on the Arkansas border," he said on CNN's New day.

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm overnight. Since then, it has weakened to a Category 2, with winds of 110 mph.