More than 600,000 customers are without power

There are at least 603,331 customers without power in Louisiana and Texas this morning as of 9:30 a.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.US.
Louisiana is experiencing the most significant outages from Hurricane Laura. Here's the breakdown of reported outages:
Louisiana: 480,700
Texas: 122,631
1 hr 5 min ago
Here's a look at the damage Hurricane Laura caused in Vinton, Louisiana
From CNN's Jeremy Grisham
CNN affiliate KXAN shared these pictures taken by their crew in Vinton, Louisiana. The crew rode out the Hurricane from within the eyewall.
Vinton is between Beaumont, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The pictures show the extent of the damage with the roof of a gas station toppled and metal poles torn down.
1 hr 7 min ago
Roads closed in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana
From CNN's Amanda Watts
A social media post by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana said, “LA 1 remains closed this morning south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow.”
The office did not have an estimate of when the roadway could potentially reopen. Portions of Lafourche Parish are still under a mandatory evacuation order, the sheriff’s office said.
1 hr 17 min ago
Northern Louisiana braces for the worst-case scenario
Hurricane Laura is still a Category 2 storm. It will likely still be a hurricane as it approaches the Arkansas-Louisiana border by mid-day.
"Bottom line up front..." writes the National Weather Service in Shreveport. "Laura will likely set the standard for a near worst-case scenario with a landfalling tropical system in our region."
Hurricane-force winds are likely to spread through the I-20 corridor. This prompted the National Weather Service to expand the hurricane warnings northward through the state.
Later this afternoon, the storm will have moved entirely into Arkansas, with winds and rain diminishing in Louisiana.
"In its wake, however, we will see the brunt of Laura's impacts as widespread power outages are likely given the wind speeds anticipated over much of the southern half of the region," the Shreveport weather office said.
1 hr 29 min ago
Trump will head to FEMA later today to be briefed on Laura
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Joe Johns
President Trump will visit to the The Federal Emergency Management Agency later today to be briefed on Hurricane Laura, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The timing of this is still unclear.
1 hr 33 min ago
Hurricane Laura is still a Category 2 hurricane
The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Louisiana overnight, remains a Category 2 storm this morning.
"Damaging winds and flooding rainfall spreading inland over western and central Louisiana," the center wrote in a 9 a.m. ET update. "Life-threatening storm surge continues along much of the Louisiana coastline."
Earlier, today, Ken Graham, the director of the National Hurricane Center, said that Laura is expected to remain a hurricane as it travels northward throughout Louisiana today.
"We expect Hurricane Laura to still be a hurricane even when you get up tp Shreveport, right on the Arkansas border," he said on CNN this morning.
1 hr 40 min ago
Texas has learned new strategies to cope with hurricanes during the pandemic, governor says
From CNN's Amanda Watts
Texas has dealt with two hurricanes during the global Covid-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday morning.
After Hurricane Hanna in July, which hit the Corpus Christi area, the state learned new strategies.
Abbott said ahead of Hurricane Laura, “as opposed to evacuating people to large convention centers and things like that, we've tried to put as many as possible to hotel rooms so that families can isolate together, so that they are not in a congregate setting, spreading Covid-19.”
“We're hoping everybody here continues to follow the same standards of wearing a mask, sanitizing your hands, as well as maintaining your distance. If they were able to do that. I have no doubt that we will be able to continue to contain the Covid-19,” he added.
When asked if Trump should postpone his speech tonight because of the hurricane, Abbott said he hasn’t even been watching the Republican National Convention.
“I've been watching the hurricane, as its approaching," he said. “I'll be candid with you, because I've been literally working around the clock on the hurricane. I haven't had a chance to tune into anything.”
But Abbott said he thinks the RNC will go on as planned. “I think he will give a terrific speech," he said.
1 hr 51 min ago
The storm downed trees in every person's yard in this Louisiana neighborhood
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
Residents in Sulphur, Louisiana, are starting to get a sense of the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.
John Burch tells CNN that the city didn't lose power until around 1:32 a.m. When they were in the eye, he says they were standing outside in the street with their neighbors.
He explained that while the backend of the storm had less intense winds, they were significantly more sustained.
"There's a tree down in every person's yard," he says.
There's a number of power lines down, too.
1 hr 6 min ago
Extent of damage from Hurricane Laura isn't known yet, Louisiana governor says
From CNN's John Berman and Devon M. Sayers
Louisiana’s governor said that damage in his state was extensive, and warned that a full assessment was not truly known yet. He also warned citizens that they need to careful during the recovery due to Covid-19.
“I will tell you that the damage is extensive” Gov. John Bel Edwards told CNN’s John Berman on New Day.
Edwards said that the state has not been able to send helicopters yet due to the high wind speeds, but that more than 1,500 search and rescue personal and 400 boats and high-water vehicles are on the way to the worst hit areas.
At this point, the governor said that no deaths had been reported as a result of the storm.
“We have an immediate need that we need to take care of but we don’t want to do it in a reckless way that causes more cases of Covid to impact our state,” the governor said.