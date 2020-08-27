A chemical fire is burning at a plant near Lake Charles, Louisiana, governor says

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed that a chemical fire is burning at a plant in southeast Louisiana. He urged all residents to shelter in place, turn off air conditioning units and to wait further directions from local officials.

Emergency alerts pinged cellphones in the Lake Charles area with the following message:

“Plant fire: Westlake residents shelter in place, close doors, windows, turn off a/c follow media.”

The Parish office of Emergency management was unable to provide details at this point regarding the incident.

CNN crews in the area saw a large plume of smoke coming from a facility near I-10 in Lake Charles.