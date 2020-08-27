Extent of damage from Hurricane Laura isn't known yet, Louisiana governor says

Louisiana’s governor said that damage in his state was extensive, and warned that a full assessment was not truly known yet. He also warned citizens that they need to careful during the recovery due to Covid-19.

“I will tell you that the damage is extensive” Gov. John Bel Edwards told CNN’s John Berman on New Day.

Edwards said that the state has not been able to send helicopters yet due to the high wind speeds, but that more than 1,500 search and rescue personal and 400 boats and high-water vehicles are on the way to the worst hit areas.

At this point, the governor said that no deaths had been reported as a result of the storm.

“We have an immediate need that we need to take care of but we don’t want to do it in a reckless way that causes more cases of Covid to impact our state,” the governor said.