At least 6 people in Louisiana have died from Hurricane Laura
From CNN’s Andy Rose
Six people died Thursday in Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to the state's Department of Health.
Two of the victims were in Calcasieu Parish, while there were also fatalities in Acadia, Allen, Jackson and Vernon Parishes, spokesperson Alyson Neel tells CNN.
The victims range in age from 14 to 68.
2 hr 29 min ago
Arkansas governor prepares for inbound Tropical Storm Laura
From CNN's Devon Sayers
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is preparing for Tropical Storm Laura to hit the state by pre-deploying search and rescue teams as well as members of the state's National Guard.
“The danger will really be coming in the next 24 hours,” Hutchinson told CNN’s Jake Tapper.
He said that 30,000 residents are currently without power in his state but that he expects that number to rise.
Hutchinson said no one has died, but he urged everyone to stay alert.
"We're cautioning everybody to pay attention, be safe, but the danger will really be coming in the next 24 hours and even after that with the flash flooding," he said.
3 hr 46 min ago
More than 800,000 customers in Louisiana and Texas don't have power
From CNN's Devon Sayers
At least 806,828 customers remain without power in Louisiana and Texas as of 3:20 p.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.US.
Louisiana is experiencing the most significant outages from Hurricane Laura.
Here's a breakdown of the outages in both states:
Louisiana: 615,045
Texas: 191,783
4 hr 30 min ago
Trump says he will travel to Gulf Coast to survey hurricane damage this weekend
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Trump says he’ll head to the Gulf Coast “Saturday or Sunday” to survey damage from Hurricane Laura.
During a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national headquarters on Thursday, Trump also said he considered pushing back his speech to the Republican National Convention in light of the hurricane.
“I was actually prepared to postpone the speech tonight and make it Monday,” Trump said. “I was going to Texas, I was going to Louisiana, maybe Arkansas.”
“But now it turned out we got a little bit lucky. It was very big, it was very powerful but it passed quickly. And so everything is going to be on schedule,” he said, referring back to his nomination acceptance speech tonight.
Trump said he would “probably” make the trip on Saturday or Sunday, and head to “Texas and Louisiana and maybe an additional stop.”
He concluded by thanking FEMA and local law enforcement.
4 hr 24 min ago
Louisiana governor: "We have sustained a tremendous amount of damage"
From CNN’s Devon M. Sayers
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said that while Hurricane Laura didn't bring "the absolute catastrophic damage that we thought that was likely," the state was still hard-hit.
"We have sustained a tremendous amount of damage," he said at a news conference.
Edwards said at least four people in the state have died as a result of the storm. All four deaths were due to trees falling.
Regarding a chemical plant fire near Lake Charles, Edwards said, "We are doing everything we can to get that situation under control." He also said that the I-10 bridge in the area is closed for inspection after a casino barge broke away and made contact with the bridge.
Edwards said a priority was moving people that needed shelter into hotel or motel rooms due to the need to social distance because of Covid-19.
4 hr 56 min ago
Louisiana's Vermilion Parish lifts curfew
From CNN's Amanda Watts
Despite damage to home and properties, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon announced he's lifting the curfew with immediate effect.
Vermilion Parish is just east of Cameron, Louisiana, where Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane earlier today.
Couvillon said:
“I will be lifting the curfew immediately that I implemented for Vermilion Parish. Even though this curfew is lifted, I ask that you check with each of your local municipalities on their curfews.”
Couvillon said “some homes and properties have taken on water or have been damaged due to wind and surge,” adding that everyone should use “courtesy for their neighbors,” and help people "restore their lives.”
As first responders were deployed to the area to assess the damage, Couvillon said, “Though we are not out of the woods yet, through communication and preparation all of these entities were able to deploy assets immediately and begin the process of getting normalcy back in everyone’s lives.”
“We know how important it is to return to your residence and check on pets, livestock, and access damages at your home. I also would like to thank all of the utility companies that are working diligently to restore our power,” his post on Facebook said.
5 hr 16 min ago
New Jersey sends tasks force to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura clean-up
From CNN's Sheena Jones
New Jersey Office of Emergency Management is sending a task force to Louisiana to assist with rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Laura, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.
This team has been deployed seven times as a team for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Urban Search & Rescue, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management tweeted.
The mayor tweeted a short video of crews preparing to leave Wall, New Jersey, earlier today.
5 hr 29 min ago
Laura's bringing "flooding rainfall and strong winds" to Louisiana and Arkansas
Tropical Storm Laura is about 65 miles east northeast of Shreveport and has winds of 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service's latest forecast advisory.
The center is now warning of "flooding rainfall and strong winds spreading inland over northern Louisiana and southeastern Arkansas."
"High water levels persist along portions of the Gulf Coast," the center said in its 2 p.m. ET update.
Here's a look at Laura's latest predicted path:
5 hr 42 min ago
Tropical Storm Laura is impacting American Airlines operations at these 13 airports
From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Amanda Watts
Tropical Storm Laura is impacting operations at at least 13 airports that American Airlines serves, a travel alert from the airline said Thursday.
The alert says that any customers traveling to, through, or from the following airports may have their change fee waived if certain guidelines are met.
Alexandria, Louisiana (AEX)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana (BTR)
Beaumont / Port Arthur, Texas (BPT)
Gulfport / Biloxi, Mississippi (GPT)
Houston George Bush Intercontinental, Houston, Texas (IAH)