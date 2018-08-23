@SpeicherGroup

An overnight brush fire has closed roadways and prompted evacuations near Maui’s resort area of Lahaina, according to a Maui County emergency alert.

Maui County emergency personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near Lahaina’s Kauaula Valley about 1:00 a.m., according to the alert. The fire, which is estimated to be 3 to 4 acres in size has begun to spread and residents in the area are being evacuated, the alert says.

A nearby storm shelter has also been moved from the Lahaina Intermediate School to the Lahaina Civic Center, the county notes.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Cell phone service in the area is said to be sporadic due to the storm, and the county says that customers may be unable to make or receive phone calls into or out of the Lahaina area at this time.

Here's what the fire looks like: