Why Hurricane Lane won't have a significant effect on Hawaii's volcanoes
All summer long, a stream of frequent volcanic eruptions and thousands of earthquakes have hit Hawaii's Big Island.
But so far, Hurricane Lane hasn't had much of an impact on the volcanoes, the United States Geological Survey reports.
Here's why that is: The eruptive activity of Kilauea has "paused," with no new lava flows since August 9, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Since there is not much lava reaching the ocean anymore, the hurricane shouldn't have too much of an impact on the volcano region, according to Denison University Geophysicist Erik Klemetti.
Hurricane Lane is now a Category 2 storm
Hurricane Lane has weakened into a Category 2 storm, according to the most recent advisory from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
It’s expected to weaken further as it travels northward, and it should become a tropical storm after it turns west.
Lane was a Category 5 storm late Tuesday before weakening to a Category 4 Wednesday morning. It dropped to a Category 3 storm overnight Thursday.
This was only the second time in recorded history that a Category 5 hurricane came within 350 miles of Hawaii — the first one being Hurricane John in 1994 — the National Weather Service said.
This is what the Lahaina fire looks like right now
As Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane, Maui’s resort area of Lahaina is also fighting a brush fire that began overnight.
The fire has prompted evacuations and closed roads, although there are currently no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The hurricane isn't the only thing Maui has to worry about. There's a brush fire, too.
From CNN’s Natasha Chen
An overnight brush fire has closed roadways and prompted evacuations near Maui’s resort area of Lahaina, according to a Maui County emergency alert.
Maui County emergency personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near Lahaina’s Kauaula Valley about 1:00 a.m., according to the alert. The fire, which is estimated to be 3 to 4 acres in size has begun to spread and residents in the area are being evacuated, the alert says.
A nearby storm shelter has also been moved from the Lahaina Intermediate School to the Lahaina Civic Center, the county notes.
There are no reports of injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Cell phone service in the area is said to be sporadic due to the storm, and the county says that customers may be unable to make or receive phone calls into or out of the Lahaina area at this time.
Heavy rains, flash flooding, then diminishing winds: What to expect as Lane moves north-west
From CNN's Dave Hennen
Hurricane Lane is making its way northward now, but we're expecting it to eventually turn west, likely avoiding landfall on the Hawaiian Islands.
Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:
- Today: The dangerous core of Lane will continue to drift slowly north. The storm will likely drop to a Category 2 (with winds between 96 and 110 mph), as tropical storm conditions spread over Maui and Oahu. Rain will begin to end over the Big Island by late today.
- Tonight: Heavy rain will continue, and flash flooding will become likely over Maui, Oahu and Molokai. The slow-moving storm will slowly weaken into a Category One storm. Honolulu will likely see their strongest winds from the storm, with gusts over 60 mph. Power outages a few isolated tornadoes are possible. While the storm is forecast to begin moving west (and away from Hawaii), there is still at least the possibility that the storm could make landfall on Oahu or Molokai — if the storm does not turn.
- Saturday: Lane will remaine a hurricane, but winds will be down to 80 mph by Saturday afternoon. Heavy rains will continue to pound the northern half of Hawaii, and flash flooding will remain the primary concern.
- Sunday: By Sunday morning, the storm is forecast to be weaken to a tropical storm as it moves away from Hawaii. Rains and winds will diminish.
More than 1,500 people spent the night in shelters
More than 1,500 people sought shelter at Red Cross evacuation centers across Hawaii Thursday as Hurricane Lane approached, American Red Cross official Brad J. Kieserman said Friday morning.
More than 1,000 of them stayed at shelters in the city of Honolulu and in Honolulu County.
Additional evacuation centers may open today, as the Red Cross anticipates higher numbers of residents to seek shelter as the storm continues to approach the islands, Kieserman said.
Here's what Hurricane Lane looks like from the eyes of an astronaut on the Space Station
From CNN's AJ Willingham
Images taken by NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold early Wednesday morning show Hurricane Lane'ss cloud shield, which gives you a good idea of size, rather than power, as the storm slowly churned just southwest of Hawaii's Big Island.
Arnold tweeted the images and added, "The crew of the @Space_Station sends much aloha to everyone there."
Hurricane Lane has continued to weaken from a category 4 storm to a category 3, and could be downgraded again as soon as Friday morning before weakening to a tropical storm over the weekend.
Listen to emergency sirens go off in Hawaii
The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency set off sirens in and around Oahu yesterday.
The sirens were "to alert the public to the potential of severe flooding from Hurricane Lane, and the possibility of damaging winds," the agency said.
Meanwhile, some fire engines drove around Kailua by as officials announced there is a hurricane warning is in effect.
These 5 Hawaiian islands are under a hurricane warning
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released an updated forecast advisory for Hurricane Lane.
Currently, five Hawaiian islands are under hurricane warnings:
- Oahu
- Maui
- Lanai
- Molokai
- Kahoolawe
The Big Island is now on a tropical storm warning, although it was under a hurricane warning yesterday. Two islands are on hurricane watches.
