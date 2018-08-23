Kainalu Kitashima helps his father tie down their tiny home in preparation for Hurricane Lane Kainalu Kitashima helps his father tie down their tiny home in preparation for Hurricane Lane AP Photo/John Locher

Hurricanes rarely make landfall in Hawaii, as the Central Pacific does not see as many storms as the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific, and the Hawaiian Islands present a small target in the vast Pacific Ocean.

Only two hurricanes and two tropical storms have made landfall in Hawaii since 1959.

They were:

Hurricane Dot, in 1959

Hurricane Iniki, in 1992

Tropical Storm Iselle, in 2014

Tropical Storm Darby, in 2016

Even close calls are somewhat rare, with Hawaii getting a named storm within 60 miles of its coastline about once every four years on average.