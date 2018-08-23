Hawaii braces for Hurricane LaneBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Only 2 hurricanes have hit Hawaii in the past 59 years
From CNN's Jason Hanna and Brandon Miller
Hurricanes rarely make landfall in Hawaii, as the Central Pacific does not see as many storms as the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific, and the Hawaiian Islands present a small target in the vast Pacific Ocean.
Only two hurricanes and two tropical storms have made landfall in Hawaii since 1959.
They were:
- Hurricane Dot, in 1959
- Hurricane Iniki, in 1992
- Tropical Storm Iselle, in 2014
- Tropical Storm Darby, in 2016
Even close calls are somewhat rare, with Hawaii getting a named storm within 60 miles of its coastline about once every four years on average.
This is what Hurricane Lane looks like from space
Astronaut Ricky Arnold shared photos that NASA captured on Wednesday of Hurricane Lane from space.
Landslides are already blocking some roads on the Big Island
As the outer rain bands of Hurricane Lane begin lashing Hawaii’s Big Island, roadways are already being adversely impacted, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
Highway 19 — a portion of the Hawaii Belt Road that runs between Hilo and Kailua-Kona — is blocked in multiple areas due to landslides, HCCDA says.
Police and Department of Transportation crews are responding to the rock slides, debris and water on the roadway, and are asking motorists to stay off the roadway if possible.
How Hawaii residents are prepping for this storm
From CNN's Jason Hanna and Brandon Miller
Hawaii Gov. David Ige urged residents Wednesday to prepare two weeks' worth of supplies ahead of Hurricane Lane.
And accordingly, people have been flocking to stores for supplies.
"(I'm) filling up my bathtub with some water, hoping to board up my main windows in time," a shopper on the Big Island, Shana Bartolome, told CNN affiliate KHON on Tuesday.
Shoppers were going for generators, toilet paper, water and other supplies, KHON reported.
Hurricane Lane is currently southwest of Hawaii and traveling north
Hurricane Lane a dangerous Category 4 storm that could make landfall between now and Saturday across the islands. Even if it doesn't, it'll draw close enough to bring destructive winds and as much as 20 inches of rain in some places.
The hurricane was about 235 miles south-southwest of the Big Island early Thursday.
- Thursday afternoon: Tropical Storm-force winds will begin spreading over the Big Island.
- Thursday night: Rain, wind and rough surf should increase.
- Friday: The Big Island will likely see its worse weather conditions.
The big question is when will Hurricane Lane begin its turn towards the west? The longer it continues to move North on Friday, the closer it will get to Maui and Oahu before making its turn.