Where Hurricane Lane is now — and where it's going next

A man takes photos of floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island Wednesday A man takes photos of floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island Wednesday Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hurricane Lane has weakened as it approaches Hawaii, but it's still a powerful storm that has unleashed torrential rainfall, flooding and landslides over parts of Hawaii's Big Island.

Here's what you need to know about Lane now:

It's weaker: Hurricane Lane is now a Category 3 storm after weakening over the last 24 hours.

Hurricane Lane is now a Category 3 storm after weakening over the last 24 hours. But it's still powerful: While slow weakening is forecast to continue, Lane is still expected to bring several hazards to Hawaii over the next couple of days, including hurricane-force winds, storm surge, dangerous surf, and extreme rainfall.

While slow weakening is forecast to continue, Lane is still expected to bring several hazards to Hawaii over the next couple of days, including hurricane-force winds, storm surge, dangerous surf, and extreme rainfall. Where Lane is now: The center of the storm is located about 200 miles south of Honolulu, and the storm made a northward turn overnight.

The center of the storm is located about 200 miles south of Honolulu, and the storm made a northward turn overnight. Where it's going next: The storm is forecast to approach the islands today before turning westward and weakening to a tropical storm over the weekend

Here's the latest path prediction (and you can track the storm here):