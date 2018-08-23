Hawaii braces for Hurricane LaneBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Where Hurricane Lane is now — and where it's going next
From CNN's Dave Hennen
Hurricane Lane has weakened as it approaches Hawaii, but it's still a powerful storm that has unleashed torrential rainfall, flooding and landslides over parts of Hawaii's Big Island.
Here's what you need to know about Lane now:
- It's weaker: Hurricane Lane is now a Category 3 storm after weakening over the last 24 hours.
- But it's still powerful: While slow weakening is forecast to continue, Lane is still expected to bring several hazards to Hawaii over the next couple of days, including hurricane-force winds, storm surge, dangerous surf, and extreme rainfall.
- Where Lane is now: The center of the storm is located about 200 miles south of Honolulu, and the storm made a northward turn overnight.
- Where it's going next: The storm is forecast to approach the islands today before turning westward and weakening to a tropical storm over the weekend
Here's the latest path prediction (and you can track the storm here):
Voluntary evacuations underway on the Big Island
Flooding on Reeds Island, near Hilo, Hawaii has prompted a voluntary evacuation of residents, according to a statement from the County of Hawaii.
The County of Hawaii statement reads in part:
“Kaiulani Street is closed until further notice. Police and Fire personnel are going house to house informing residents of severe flooding and recommending evacuation. If residents do not evacuate, first responders may not be able to reach them if the situation becomes too hazardous.”
A landslide on Saddle Road has forced a road closure for several hours as crews work to remove the debris, the statement says.
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
From CNN's Dave Alsup and Chris Boyette
Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a Category 3 storm Thursday as heavy rain swept across parts of Hawaii's Big Island, the National Weather Service in Honolulu reported.
The storm's center, with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph, is about 260 miles south of Honolulu.
Here are some other details of the storm:
- More than 19 inches of rain fell on a northeastern section of Hawaii's Big Island during a 24-hour period.
- Nearly 300,000 tourists are in Hawaii right now, Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Democrat from Hawaii, said at a news conference Thursday.
- Oahu will set off a siren warning at 4:00 p.m. HT (10 p.m. ET) for those who need to seek shelter before nightfall, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said. Buses will be available to transport individuals to shelters as well. There are no mandatory evacuations at this time.
This is what it looked like in Hilo today
From CNN's Gisela Crespo and Amanda Jackson
Residents in Hilo, Hawaii, began to see the effects of Hurricane Lane Thursday as heavy rainfall inundated parks, soccer fields and roads.
Chris Parayno took this photo with a drone of a flooded soccer field in Hilo. Parayno told CNN the flooding has only impacted the bay:
Jimmie Austrino shot this video of Rainbow Falls as it roared amid heavy rains:
Waves up to 20 feet could hit Hawaii
Any surfers looking to catch some waves before Hurricane Lane makes landfall should hit the beach soon.
Surf is expected to build Thursday and peak Friday before diminishing by the weekend, Kevin Wallis, lead forecaster at the surfing website Surfline, said in an email. Surf could reach 20 feet near Diamond Head cliffs.
"This is still dependent on Lane’s exact track and intensity during the next 24 (to) 36 hours and there is a high amount of uncertainty on that, even in the short term," he said.
The best surf conditions will be on Thursday "before the wind gets too strong and possibly tropical storm or hurricane force on Friday," Wallis said.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige cautioned residents about the dangers of large surf.
"Swells generated by Lane will produce very large life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents along southeast, south and southwest facing shores of all of the Hawaiian islands," he tweeted.
Want more? Check out some of Surfline's web cams at Waikiki, South Shore Oahu and Diamond Head.
Hawaii governor: Hurricane-force winds expected to hit Big Island tonight
From CNN's Chris Boyette
Hurricane-force winds are expected to hit portions of the Big Island tonight, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said.
The governor added that the last forecast from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center shows the storm's center will be "dangerously close to the main Hawaiian Islands Thursday afternoon through Saturday."
He also warned that the storm could produce tornados and waterspouts, and cause significant beach erosion and flooding.
Heavy rain causes major flooding in neighborhood park
From CNN's Amanda Jackson
Regina Lola Miller shot this video of major flooding at Carvalho Park in Hilo, Hawaii.
"We are just trying to be cautious and be prepared," she said. "It has just caused some hardship because of the flooding. Our shop has to close and we are told to stay indoors."
Watch:
Maui County mayor: Hurricane Lane's forecast is "as predictable as a slinky"
From CNN's Dave Alsup
Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa expressed concerns Thursday about the impact of heavy rains and strong winds from Hurricane Lane on his district.
"I’m hoping and all us here are praying the storm dissipates and disappears, but from all indications we are going to have heavy flooding and high winds no matter where Lane decides to go."
Arakawa also cautioned that while some details in recent weather forecasts have been optimistic, that they are about "as predictable as a slinky."
He said officials are looking at emergency helicopters services in case they need to rescue people from areas impacted by the storm.
Portions of the Big Island are also dealing with heavy rains and flooding due to Hurricane Lane, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
The area is currently under a flash flood warning as the Category 4 storm moves slowly close to the main islands.
The storm's center, with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph, was in the Pacific about 205 miles southwest of the Big Island town of Kailua-Kona around 8 a.m. HT Thursday (2 p.m. ET).
SOON: Hawaii emergency official gives update on Hurricane Lane
Luke Meyers, the head of Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency, will talk to CNN's Anderson Cooper about preparations for Hurricane Lane this evening on Facebook.
The center of the storm is expected to move very close to the main islands or cross land Thursday through Friday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.
Meyers' interview will air live on Facebook at 6:25 p.m. ET. (You can watch it here.)