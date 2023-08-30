Hurricane Idalia is now expected to slam into Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm when it makes landfall early Wednesday, according to an 11 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

At the time of the advisory, Idalia was churning with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph — just shy of becoming a Category 3.

"Satellite and NWS radar imagery show that Idalia is becoming increasingly more organized," the hurricane center warned.

Idalia is expected to inundate parts of Florida's Big Bend region with a "catastrophic" storm surge between 12 to 16 feet — higher than an average city bus, the agency said.

"There is the potential for destructive, life-threatening winds where the core of Idalia moves onshore in the Big Bend region," the hurricane center said.