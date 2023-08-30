US
Hurricane Idalia expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Liz Enochs, CNN

Updated 12:10 a.m. ET, August 30, 2023
8 min ago

Idalia expected to make landfall as "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane

From CNN Meteorologist Caitlin Kaiser

Hurricane Idalia is now expected to slam into Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm when it makes landfall early Wednesday, according to an 11 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

At the time of the advisory, Idalia was churning with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph — just shy of becoming a Category 3.

"Satellite and NWS radar imagery show that Idalia is becoming increasingly more organized," the hurricane center warned. 

Idalia is expected to inundate parts of Florida's Big Bend region with a "catastrophic" storm surge between 12 to 16 feet — higher than an average city bus, the agency said.

"There is the potential for destructive, life-threatening winds where the core of Idalia moves onshore in the Big Bend region," the hurricane center said.

1 min ago

Tornado watch is now in effect for Tampa and surrounding areas

From CNN’s Caitlin Kaiser

Sandbags in front of a house ahead of Hurricane Idalia in St. Petersburg, Florida, on August 29.
Sandbags in front of a house ahead of Hurricane Idalia in St. Petersburg, Florida, on August 29. Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A tornado watch is now in effect for more than 7 million people across central and western Florida, including Tampa, until 6:00 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Rain bands from Hurricane Idalia bring the threat for wind gusts of up to 75 mph, marble-sized hail and a few tornadoes overnight as well as into the early morning hours.

Weak and short-lived tornadoes are often associated with the outer bands of landfalling tropical systems.

1 min ago

4,000 people incarcerated in Florida have been relocated, corrections department says

Roughly, 4,000 people incarcerated in Florida were evacuated or relocated to facilities better equipped to handle the storm, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Corrections. 

“Multiple satellite facilities, community work release centers and work camps were evacuated in an abundance of caution. Inmates were relocated to larger main units (parent facilities), better equipped to weather the storm,” according to the release.  

 The following facilities have been evacuated:

  • Bradenton Bridge
  • Bridges of Cocoa
  • Bridges of Jacksonville
  • Bridges of Lake City
  • Bridges of Orlando
  • Bridges of Santa Fe
  • Cross City Work Camp
  • Dayton Beach CRC
  • Desoto Work Camp
  • Ft. Pierce CRC
  • Hardee Work Camp
  • Hernando CI
  • Jacksonville Bridges
  • Kissimmee CRC
  • Lancaster Work Camp
  • Largo Road Prison
  • Madison Work Camp
  • Miami North CRC
  • Opa Locka CRC
  • Orlando Bridge
  • Orlando CRC
  • Panama City CRC
  • Reality House
  • Re-entry of Ocala
  • Shisha House
  • St. Pete CRC
  • Suncoast CRC
  • TTH Bartow
  • TTH Dinsmore
  • TTH Kissimmee
  • TTH Tarpon Springs
  • Tallahassee CRC
  • Tomoka CRC
  • Tomoka Work Camp
  • Turning Point
6 min ago

Idalia is "likely to become a major hurricane soon," national hurricane center says

From CNN’s Caitlin Kaiser and Eric Zerkel

Hurricane Idalia has rapidly intensified over the exceptionally warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico with current maximum winds of 105 mph, according to the 8 p.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is still a Category 2 hurricane but nearing the Category 3 threshold for wind speeds, which is 111 mph.

Idalia is expected to strengthen more ahead of its landfall in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center had warned that rapid intensification was likely in this storm — a phenomenon that is becoming more common as ocean temperatures warm. In order to meet the definition, a storm’s sustained wind speeds must increase by at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less.

The hurricane’s rapid intensification was aided by the Gulf of Mexico’s extremely warm waters. It’s just one of the ways experts say is making hurricanes more dangerous, as warmer waters allow for storms to strengthen quicker.

This is Idalia's forecasted path as of 8 p.m. ET.

9 min ago

"You really got to go now": Florida governor urges people in Big Bend to evacuate ahead of Idalia landfall

For people living in Florida's Big Bend region, now is the time to evacuate, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday evening. Hurricane Idalia is expected to hit the area as early as Wednesday morning, the latest forecasts show.

There will be a “significant, significant impact” on the Big Bend region, especially in low-lying and coastal areas.

“If you wait much longer, by the time we get in further into tonight the weather’s going to start getting nastier and nastier," DeSantis said.

“So you really got to go now,” DeSantis said, reiterating that “now’s the time.”

He warned that first responders will not be able to reach people who stay in evacuation zones until after the storm.

9 min ago

"Turn around, don’t drown”: Tampa police chief tells residents ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s arrival

From CNN’s Amy Simonson

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw warned residents Tuesday that storm surge and standing water continue to be a threat to the city, as the effects of Hurricane Idalia are already being felt up and down the Florida Gulf Coast.

“I was out on Bayshore today at 1:30, and it was dry — literally a half hour later there were portions of Bayshore that were already flooded. I witnessed for myself people driving in the water,” Bercaw said at a storm briefing Tuesday. “Don't be that person. Remember: Turn around, don't drown.  

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who also spoke at the briefing, warned residents that although the storm will be pushed out by morning, they should be prepared for the surge that will come in the afternoon. 

Castor said the King Tide will create a tidal surge that will move in around noon, and that it could continue until as late as 5 p.m. ET. King Tide is a term used to describe exceptionally higher than normal tidal cycles that typically occur during a new moon or a full moon when the moon makes its closest pass to the Earth, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

Castor told residents not to return to their homes until they know what areas have been flooded.

9 min ago

Bed and breakfast manager explains why she's staying in Cedar Key despite evacuation warnings

From CNN’s Sara Smart

A manager of a bed and breakfast business in Cedar Key, Florida, said she is staying in town despite evacuation warnings.

Heather Greenwood, the manager of Cedar Key Bed & Breakfast, told CNN that while she’s concerned about the storm, she’s not going anywhere. Greenwood said she not only wanted to provide a place for news crews to stay but wanted to help others she knows are staying in town.

“I’m here and I'm available to help them as much as I can,” she said.

Greenwood said the house is at the highest point on the island and has been secured. “Being vigilant at this point is the main part,” Greenwood said.

She said she filled all of the bathtubs with water in preparation and stocked up on drinking water and food.

Power and water are being shut off for the area at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday as a precaution, according to Greenwood.

The Mayor of Cedar Keys Heath Davis earlier on Tuesday implored residents to leave ahead of Idalia.

10 min ago

Supermoon will worsen Idalia's storm surge, hurricane official says

From CNN's Eric Zerkel, Ashley Strickland and Brandon Miller

This week’s supermoon is making matters worse for Florida's Gulf Coast by enhancing tides, which is expected to worsen Idalia's storm surge.

A supermoon is a full moon that is closer to Earth than normal, which makes it appear larger and brighter in the night sky. This week’s supermoon will be nearly 18,000 miles closer to Earth than its normal distance. This is why supermoons enhance ocean tides — the moon’s gravity has a stronger effect on the oceans.

"Surge and tide work together; they work hand-in-hand to produce the the ultimate flooding that might occur in a hurricane," Jamie Rhome, the deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, told CNN. "An elevated tide is like a starting point or a base. If the ocean is elevated already, then the surge can do that much more damage when it rides on top of it."

Up to 15 feet of surge is forecast in Florida's Big Bend, a figure Rhome said takes into account the full moon's influence on tides. Rhome said the supermoon would increase high tide by around a foot.

The high tide in Cedar Key, Florida — near where Idalia is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning — was already projected to hit its highest levels of the year, even before Idalia’s storm surge. Tuesday's high tide there is the second-highest of the year, behind only Thursday's.

The supermoon will peak at 9:36 p.m. ET on Wednesday but will appear full through Friday morning, according to NASA.

10 min ago

Florida Gulf Coast area hasn't seen a storm of Idalia's magnitude since 1800s, governor says

Idalia could have a historic impact on the Florida Gulf Coast area the storm is expected to hit as early as today, said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“You really have to go back to the late 1800s to find a storm of this magnitude that will enter where this one looks like it’s going to enter tomorrow," DeSantis said Tuesday at a news conference ahead of the storm's landfall.

With powerful winds and life-threatening storm surge, the hurricane is due to hit at Category 3 strength. It is forecasted to track into Apalachee Bay in the sparsely populated Big Bend region, according to the National Hurricane Center and its Tallahassee office.

“We don’t really have a historical analog in anybody’s memory so it's likely to cause a lot of damage," DeSantis said.

He told residents to be prepared to lose power and evacuate if they are in evacuation zones. The governor also said resources are in place to help the areas hit after the storm.