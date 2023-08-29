US
Hurricane Idalia

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Hurricane Idalia to unleash rain and strong winds on Florida

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 8:31 a.m. ET, August 29, 2023
3 min ago

Hurricane Idalia is strengthening

From CNN's Monica Garrett

Radar imagery shows Hurricane Idalia churning over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning.
Radar imagery shows Hurricane Idalia churning over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning.

NOAA Hurricane Hunters have found Hurricane Idalia is strengthening — it now has maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour with stronger gusts, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Rapid intensification is likely through landfall, and Idalia is forecast to become an extremely dangerous, major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday.

Idalia is located about 320 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida, and moving northward at 14 miles per hour. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

24 min ago

Idalia could rapidly strengthen as it travels through some of the warmest waters on the planet

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh, Joe Sutton and Rachel Ramirez

With Hurricane Idalia forecast to strengthen quickly as it tracks through the Gulf of Mexico, it’ll be tapping into some of the warmest waters on the planet ahead of making landfall in Florida.

If it does, it would join a growing list of devastating storms like monster Hurricane Ian – which leveled coastal Florida and left more than 100 dead – to rapidly intensify before landfall in recent years.

Idalia posed a “notable risk” of this phenomenon, the National Hurricane Center warned Monday, as it travels through the Gulf of Mexico.

Water temperatures around southern Florida climbed to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas this summer, and temperatures in the Gulf overall have been record-warm, with more than enough heat to support rapid strengthening.

Deadly storm surge up to 12 feet is possible in Florida’s Big Bend, a danger that only will be worsened by waves fueled by hurricane-force winds stronger than 100 mph. Storm surge accounts for nearly half of all hurricane-related fatalities, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says, and is the reason behind most storm evacuations.

Cedar Key could be cut off by the high storm surge, National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said.

“I’m especially concerned for them,” Rhome said during a briefing on Facebook Live. “If you’re watching from Cedar Key, it is imperative that you take this very seriously and if ordered to evacuate, heed those evacuations immediately. The entire island could be completely cut off with conditions like that.”

Evacuation orders along the coast are in place because of the projected storm surge, Rhome stressed.

But it’s not just the coastal areas that could flood. Inland areas that receive evacuees could see hazardous flooding and heavy rainfall from Idalia. Heavy rainfall-related hazards can also occur as far as 100 miles away from where the storm center tracks, warned Andrew Kruczkiewicz, senior researcher at the Columbia University’s Climate School.

CNN meteorologists Robert Shackelford, Monica Garrett and Taylor Ward and CNN’s Mary Gilbert, Melissa Alonso, Devon Sayers and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.

37 min ago

Follow any evacuation orders and be aware of storm surge, FEMA chief advises Floridians ahead of Idalia 

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell warned Florida residents in the path of Hurricane Idalia to heed evacuation orders and be aware of storm surge.

"The most important thing right now for all Floridians is to make sure that they know where they're at and what their risk is going to be as it relates to this storm. It is a Category 1 now. We expect it to intensify. We expect it to make landfall as possibly a Category 3. But it's also the storm surge that's so significant. So the first thing that I just want to tell everybody in Florida is listen to your local officials. If they ask you to evacuate, please do so," she told CNN.

"The number-one killer in all of these storms is water," she added.

If you are asked to evacuate, be sure to take all your important documents with you, Criswell said.

In Florida, FEMA search and rescue teams are “on standby” and Army Corps of Engineers is “ready to support power generation” efforts. There are also teams ready to go door-to-door to assess damage after the storm passes, according to Criswell.

FEMA is also in contact with officials in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, which, Criswell said, “will also feel some impacts.”

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed reporting to this post.

52 min ago

Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify — something that's becoming more common thanks to climate crisis

From CNN’s Rachel Ramirez 

Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify as it tracks through the Gulf of Mexico, tapping into some of the warmest waters on the planet ahead of making landfall in Florida this week.

If it does so, it would join a growing list of devastating storms like Hurricane Ian — which leveled coastal Florida and left more than 100 dead — to rapidly intensify before landfall in recent years.

Idalia posed a “notable risk” of this so-called rapid intensification phenomenon, the National Hurricane Center warned Monday, as it travels through the Gulf of Mexico. Water temperatures around southern Florida climbed to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas this summer, and temperatures in the Gulf overall have been record-warm, with more than enough heat to support rapid strengthening.

Ocean temperatures are around “1 to 2 degrees Celsius (roughly 2 to 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal for this time of year, which is a lot when you consider this is already a super-hot time of year,” Brian McNoldy, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Miami, told CNN. “With that in mind, and with those extra warm waters ahead of it, it does make rapid intensification more likely to happen.”

The impact of the climate crisis: Rapid intensification is precisely what it sounds like — when a storm’s winds strengthen rapidly over a short amount of time. Scientists have defined it as a wind speed increase of at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less.

Concerningly, it has been happening more and more as storms are approaching landfall, making them harder to prepare for and more dangerous to the people who stayed behind expecting a weaker storm.

It’s just one of the ways experts say the climate crisis is making hurricanes more dangerous, as warmer waters allow for storms to strengthen more quickly. More than 90% of warming around the globe over the past 50 years has taken place in the oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

1 hr 5 min ago

Preparations are underway as Idalia strengthens into a hurricane: Here's the latest

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh, Joe Sutton and Rachel Ramirez

Residents place a wooden board to protect a house in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Monday.
Residents place a wooden board to protect a house in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Monday.

Idalia has strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to hit Florida this week as a powerful Category 3 storm.

As the storm makes its way to the panhandle, preparations could be seen across the state. Here’s the latest:

  • Airports close: Tampa International Airport will suspend all commercial operations beginning Tuesday and stay closed until it can assess any damages later in the week, airport officials announced. The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Terminal building will close Tuesday afternoon.
  • Evacuations in at least 10 counties: Hillsborough, Franklin, Taylor, Levy, Citrus, Manatee, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas and Sarasota counties have all called for residents to evacuate certain at-risk areas.
  • Schools close: 32 County School Districts have issued closures, as did multiple colleges and universities, including Florida State University, the University of Florida and Florida A&M University.
  • Emergencies declared: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded an emergency declaration to 46 of 67 Florida counties on Monday morning. Several local jurisdictions have also declared emergencies.
  • The Florida National Guard activated: More than 5,000 National Guard members were activated to help respond to the storm.
  • US Navy ships begin leaving: Navy ships have begun leaving Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia’s landfall, the Navy said Monday.
  • Power outages expected: DeSantis told residents to prepare to be without power. “If you are in the path of the storm, you should expect power outages so please prepare for that,” the governor told residents Sunday.
  • Hospital system suspending services: Patients will be transferred from at least three hospitals: HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity West Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.

“We want everyone to take this storm seriously,” Tampa’s Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp said during a news conference.

The fire chief also asked citizens to clear debris from property ahead of the storm’s arrival and look out for neighbors who may need help.

“Once the wind reaches a certain miles per hour, Tampa Fire Rescue will not be able to respond,” Tripp warned.

9 min ago

