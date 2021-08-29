US
Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

By Fernando Alfonso III, Mike Hayes and Judson Jones, CNN

Updated 8:56 a.m. ET, August 29, 2021
Mississippi and Louisiana governors tell residents to prepare for Hurricane Ida impact

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

The governors of Louisiana and Mississippi have warned residents to brace for impacts from Hurricane Ida.

“As conditions begin to deteriorate, stay in a safe place. Watch your local news, continue to heed the warnings of local officials, and do not put yourself in danger. Today is not the day to be outside,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted Sunday morning.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves warned his state could experience hurricane wind impacts and urged residents to stay vigilant.

“[Ida is] moving fast and landfall of the storm’s eye is expected [around] 1pm today in south Louisiana. Hurricane level winds [are] possible as [the] storm enters SW MS south of Natchez area in next 24 hours,” Reeves tweeted. “Please be weather aware, get prepared, and watch for updates!”

Hurricane Ida is now just 7 mph short of being a Category 5 hurricane, according to the 7: a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center. Tornado warnings have been issued until 7 p.m. for multiple states in the Southeast as well.

Dave Hennen contributed to this report.

Hurricane Hunters find Ida as a strong Category 4 storm

From CNN’s Jackson Dill

Hurricane Ida now has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph based on data from the Hurricane Hunters flying into the storm, according to the 7 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center.  

That is just 7 mph shy of Category 5 intensity.

Ida is located 75 miles SSE of Grand Isle, Louisiana. Sustained, hurricane-force winds are also now being measured in extreme southeastern Louisiana. An elevated weather station at Pilot’s Station East near Southwest Pass, Louisiana recently reported a wind gust up to 107 mph.  

Further changes in intensity are possible, but Ida is expected to remain an extremely dangerous storm. Landfall is expected early this afternoon along the Louisiana coast.

 

How one Louisiana parish is handling the Covid-19 pandemic at hurricane shelters

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

The Plaquemines Parish government issued new rules for evacuees in their shelter to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19 ahead of Hurricane Ida's landfall.

The rules were issued ahead of a mandatory evacuation that went into effect on Friday for parts of the Parish.

"Each person that seeks shelter will always have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear facemasks at all times," the Parish said in a Facebook post. "If you are a COVID-19 positive individual, you will be isolated with other COVID-19 positive individuals in the shelter." 

Anyone that is symptomatic for Covid-19 is required to get tested.

"All cots will be placed further apart in accordance with the State of Louisiana COVID-19 guidelines," the Parish said. 

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the Parish encouraged residents to, "find a means to evacuate on your own due to COVID-19 restrictions in public shelters."