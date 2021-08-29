The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued an extreme wind warning for southeastern parts of Louisiana, as the strongest winds from Hurricane Ida start to move onshore.

This warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m. CT and includes Houma, Bayou Cane and Estelle in southeast Louisiana.

Wind gusts in some locations may exceed 150 mph from the eyewall of Ida.

“This truly poses a very significant threat of casualties,” says the weather service.

People in this warning are urged to shelter in place: “Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter now," the NWS office in New Orleans warned.

“This is a short-fused product that alerts in the final moments prior to the rapid onset of destructive winds associated with the inner rain-bands of major hurricanes,” the NWS said regarding the definition of this alert.

This alert is issued when sustained winds are of at least 115 mph.