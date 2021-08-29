Phone lines down at Emergency Operations Center in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana

The phone lines at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in St. Charles Parish are currently down due to Hurricane Ida, according to an alert sent to parish residents and posted on the St. Charles Parish Facebook account.

"Our normal EOC phone lines are down due to Hurricane Ida. In the event of an emergency, please call 911. If you need to report something to the EOC or Public Works please email help@stcharlesgov.net," the the alert said.

In an earlier parish Facebook post, residents were cautioned to stay inside their homes.

"While the most significant impacts of Hurricane Ida have passed, all residents are advised to remain in their homes while we assess damages and clear roads," the post said.

"We are working in conjunction with St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office and Fire Services to clear roads from dangerous downed power lines, trees and damaged infrastructure such as water lines, gas lines and sewerage systems."