The center of Hurricane Ida is passing just east, about 5 miles, from Houma, Louisiana, at 5 p.m. local time, which is 6 p.m. ET.

Ida is currently located about 40 miles southwest of New Orleans and maximum sustained winds remain at 130 mph, meaning it's still a Category 4.

Category 4 hurricanes have sustained winds between 130 and 156 mph

Damaging wind gusts continue to be reported. A station at the South Lafourche Airport recently had a gust to 122 mph. Winds also continue to pick up in New Orleans, with a wind gust of 83 mph reported at New Orleans Lakefront Airport last hour.