How one Louisiana parish is handling the Covid-19 pandemic at hurricane shelters

The Plaquemines Parish government issued new rules for evacuees in their shelter to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19 ahead of Hurricane Ida's landfall.

The rules were issued ahead of a mandatory evacuation that went into effect on Friday for parts of the Parish.

"Each person that seeks shelter will always have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear facemasks at all times," the Parish said in a Facebook post. "If you are a COVID-19 positive individual, you will be isolated with other COVID-19 positive individuals in the shelter."

Anyone that is symptomatic for Covid-19 is required to get tested.

"All cots will be placed further apart in accordance with the State of Louisiana COVID-19 guidelines," the Parish said.

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the Parish encouraged residents to, "find a means to evacuate on your own due to COVID-19 restrictions in public shelters."