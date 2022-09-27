Hurricane Ian's menacing approach to Florida has triggered preparations across the state as officials announced school closures and flight cancellations, and the military began moving ships and aircraft. Here are some closures and changes in services that you should know about:
- Tampa Electric said it may have to proactively shut down power in the southern tip of downtown early Wednesday in an effort to “avoid serious damage to the underground equipment from saltwater storm surge, which will significantly shorten restoration time after the storm.”
- Tampa Bay International Airport will suspend operations at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, DeSantis said Monday. The Port of Tampa Bay is also planning to suspend operations at 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, the governor said.
- The HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg announced it has suspended services and transferred patients.
- Colleges and universities across the state – like Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach and University of South Florida in Tampa – are taking steps to prepare, including campus evacuations or a shift to online classes.
- On the K-12 level, Hillsborough County Schools canceled classes as campuses become storm shelters. And surrounding counties, including Citrus, Pasco, Manatee and Hernando, have also announced closures this week.
- Disney World announced some temporary resort closures from Wednesday through Friday.
- At least three cruise lines also began rerouting passengers due to the hurricane.