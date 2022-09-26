Hurricane Ian is forecast to rapidly strengthen today into tomorrow, but is now forecast to reach major hurricane status tonight when it is nearing Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said in their latest update. Tropical storm conditions are forecast across Cuba today with hurricane conditions beginning tonight.

After passing Cuba, Ian will track through the eastern Caribbean, bringing impacts to Florida beginning on Tuesday. Heavy rain, hurricane-force winds, and storm surge are expected across the Keys and the West Coast of Florida this week. The Florida Keys are forecast to see 4 to 6 inches of rain, west-central Florida is forecast to see 8 to 10 inches of rain with isolated totals up to 15 inches possible, and the remainder of the Florida Peninsula is forecast to see 3 to 8 inches.

“Considerable flooding impacts are possible mid-to-late week in central Florida given already saturated antecedent conditions, and flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula through mid-week,” the hurricane center said.

Tropical storm conditions are forecast to reach the west-central Florida coast Tuesday night, with hurricane conditions possible on Wednesday.

The current storm surge forecast for Florida is as follows:

Anclote River to Englewood, Florida including Tampa Bay: 5 to 8 feet

Englewood to Bonita Beach, Florida including Charlotte Harbor: 4 to 7 feet

Bonita Beach to East Cape Sable, Florida: 3 to 5 feet

East Cape Sable to Card Sound Bridge, Florida including Florida Bay: 2 to 4 feet

Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas: 2 to 4 feet

“A few tornadoes are possible late Monday night and Tuesday across the Florida Keys and the southern and central Florida Peninsula,” the hurricane center added.