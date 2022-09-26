US
Live Updates

Florida braces for Hurricane Ian

By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:39 a.m. ET, September 26, 2022
18 min ago

Ian expected to become a major hurricane tonight

From CNN's Haley Brink

Hurricane Ian is forecast to rapidly strengthen today into tomorrow, but is now forecast to reach major hurricane status tonight when it is nearing Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said in their latest update. Tropical storm conditions are forecast across Cuba today with hurricane conditions beginning tonight.

After passing Cuba, Ian will track through the eastern Caribbean, bringing impacts to Florida beginning on Tuesday. Heavy rain, hurricane-force winds, and storm surge are expected across the Keys and the West Coast of Florida this week. The Florida Keys are forecast to see 4 to 6 inches of rain, west-central Florida is forecast to see 8 to 10 inches of rain with isolated totals up to 15 inches possible, and the remainder of the Florida Peninsula is forecast to see 3 to 8 inches.

“Considerable flooding impacts are possible mid-to-late week in central Florida given already saturated antecedent conditions, and flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula through mid-week,” the hurricane center said.

Tropical storm conditions are forecast to reach the west-central Florida coast Tuesday night, with hurricane conditions possible on Wednesday.

The current storm surge forecast for Florida is as follows:

  • Anclote River to Englewood, Florida including Tampa Bay: 5 to 8 feet
  • Englewood to Bonita Beach, Florida including Charlotte Harbor: 4 to 7 feet
  • Bonita Beach to East Cape Sable, Florida: 3 to 5 feet
  • East Cape Sable to Card Sound Bridge, Florida including Florida Bay: 2 to 4 feet
  • Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas: 2 to 4 feet

“A few tornadoes are possible late Monday night and Tuesday across the Florida Keys and the southern and central Florida Peninsula,” the hurricane center added.

22 min ago

Ian strengthens into a hurricane, hurricane watch issued for west coast of Florida

From CNN's Haley Brink

Ian has strengthened to a hurricane, according to a Monday morning update from the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Ian has winds of 75 mph with even higher gusts.

A hurricane watch has been issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

 Here's the latest update from the National Hurricane Center: