6 hr 28 min ago

Here are the latest developments as Hurricane Ian approaches South Carolina

As Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Atlantic and veers toward the South Carolina coast, officials are assessing the destruction wrought in Florida that is being characterized as likely the largest natural disaster in the state's history.

At least 19 people have died in the US due to the storm, which made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon. Weakening to a tropical storm as it crossed the Florida peninsula, Ian has since intensified into a Category 1 storm packing nearly 85 mph sustained winds after reaching open waters.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Florida island residents unable to access mainland: Significant breaches to the causeway to Sanibel Island -- an island off the Florida mainland near Cape Coral -- has stranded residents who did not or were not able to evacuate, necessitating contact and rescue by first responders via helicopter. The bridges to nearby Pine Island have failed, and Matlacha, a tiny island also near Cape Coral, is reportedly completely cut off.
  • More than 2 million are without power: While outages in Florida are slowly being repaired, more than 2.2 million customers remain in the dark as of early Friday, according to PowerOutage.us. The southwestern counties of Hardee, Charlotte, Lee and Highlands are among the most heavily damaged, and Volusia and Seminole counties by the Atlantic shore are also reporting substantial power loss.
  • Hazards remain after the storm: Search crews have begun going door-to-door in the hardest-hit parts of the state to perform wellness checks after floodwaters initially sidelined first responders. Residents who stayed during the storm have been urged to beware of power lines that are mixed inside fallen trees and warned of possible electrified standing water.
  • Hundreds, if not more, have required rescue: More than 500 individuals have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Emergency Management. Teams from Orange County made rescues for people and pets in waist-high water. The US Coast Guard performed 28 rescues in the early morning hours Thursday from Fort Myers to St. Petersburg, an official told CNN, and included both maritime rescues as well as roof rescues.
  • Heavy flooding in central Florida: Areas in and around Orlando face "historic flooding" in parts of the city and high water levels may remain for some time. “Unfortunately the only way the water is going to go down is to recede naturally,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. Kissimmee – 18 miles south of Orlando – saw an unprecedented amount of flooding and one of its hospitals during the storm was surrounded by floodwaters, officials said.
  • South Carolina may be hit during high tide: Forecasts have Ian making landfall midday Friday, potentially at high tide which may exacerbate storm surges. In Charleston, a city that is especially vulnerable to coastal flooding, the high tide is at 11:41 a.m. ET. In Myrtle Beach, high tide is at 11:18 a.m. ET. 

6 hr 27 min ago

Hurricane Ian has strengthened and shifted to the east ahead of South Carolina landfall

From CNN's Robert Shackelford

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft has indicated that Ian's maximum winds have increased to nearly 85 mph, according to a special update from the National Hurricane Center.

Ian is located about 185 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, with a track that has shifted slightly to the east, the hurricane center said.

Landfall is now expected just west of Myrtle Beach.

Storm surge, high winds and life-threatening flooding are still expected for much of the Carolinas on Friday, the advisory said.

6 hr ago

"I'd say 90% of the island is pretty much gone," Fort Myers Beach council member says

From CNN’s Amanda Musa

Homes damaged by Hurricane Ian are seen in Fort Myers Beach on September 29.
Homes damaged by Hurricane Ian are seen in Fort Myers Beach on September 29. (Greg Lovett/USA Today Network)

The city of Fort Myers Beach on Florida's southwest coast was leveled by Hurricane Ian, a local politician said late Thursday.

“I made it about two-thirds down the island and I'd say 90% of the island is pretty much gone,” Fort Myers Beach Town Councilman Dan Allers tells CNN’s Don Lemon. “Unless you have a high-rise condo or a newer concrete home that is built to the same standards today, your house is pretty much gone.”

The city, with a population of around 5,600 people, is on Estero Island in the Gulf of Mexico.

Many people struggled to get to higher ground amid the storm surge, Allers said. 

“I've heard stories of people getting in freezers and floating the freezers to another home … and being rescued by higher homes,” Allers said.

Instead of where homes stood, there's only rubble, the council member said. 

“Every home pretty much on the beach is gone,” Allers said. “Some of the homes on the side streets are completely gone, and there's nothing but a hole with water,” he said.

Allers, who evacuated to higher ground during the storm, later discovered that his own home was lost.

"Everything obviously inside was gone," he said, although the structure survived. "We might be able to rebuild," he added.

6 hr 27 min ago

Hurricane Ian could hit South Carolina around high tide Friday, worsening flood dangers, forecasts say

From CNN's Taylor Ward

Hurricane Ian is intensifying as it moves toward the coast of South Carolina and, according to NOAA Tides and Currents, it could hit the state around high tide on Friday.

In Charleston, a city that is especially vulnerable to coastal flooding, the high tide is at 11:41 a.m. ET. In Myrtle Beach, high tide is at 11:18 a.m. ET. 

Hurricane Ian is expected to move onshore near or just after these high tide times, according to forecasts. 

Why this is important: Tidal ranges along the Eastern Seaboard are much larger than they are in the Gulf of Mexico. Ian initially made landfall in Cuba before hitting the southwestern coast of Florida on Wednesday.

In Charleston and Myrtle Beach, the difference in water levels from high to low tide is around 6 feet. This could be critical because a storm surge of 4-7 feet on top of high tide will exacerbate the flooding in low-lying areas.

5 hr 22 min ago

"We know what's coming." Gov. McMaster warns South Carolinians to prepare for Ian's arrival on Friday

From CNN’s Paradise Afshar

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks about the likely impact of Hurricane Ian on South Carolina on Sept. 28.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks about the likely impact of Hurricane Ian on South Carolina on Sept. 28. (Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS/Getty Images)

Gov. Henry McMaster told residents of South Carolina to pay attention to the warnings for Hurricane Ian's track ahead of the system making landfall Friday morning. 

“We know what’s coming,” McMaster said at a news conference Thursday. “There’s a little bit of wiggle room in exactly how strong the rains and how strong the wind will be, but the biggest variable is human reaction. It’s people failing to take the necessary precautions. That’s the real danger that we have, is human error.” 

McMaster said that residents should prep for the storm before it arrives.

“Doesn’t make much difference whether this comes in at Hurricane strength or below at storm strength or somewhere on the line, cause it’s going to be blowing strong winds and it’s going to be all over the state at different levels, as you can see if you go look at those maps,” he said. 

5 hr 34 min ago

Hurricane Ian is likely the largest natural disaster in Florida history, state fire marshal says

From CNN’s Amanda Musa

A boat sits in the middle of a street in Fort Myers, Florida on Thursday.
A boat sits in the middle of a street in Fort Myers, Florida on Thursday. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian is shaping up to be the largest natural disaster in Florida history, according to the state's fire marshal.

Florida is also seeing its largest-ever emergency response, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday night. In Florida, the state CFO also serves as state fire marshal.

“The United States Coast Guard has been amazing,” Patronis said. “They have done over 30 aerial rescues in the last 24 hours on 30 sorties.”

Meanwhile, 24,000 utility workers are trying to restore power.

The Florida National Guard has delivered teams to Captiva Island where a major bridge collapsed. Patronis said his crews are going door-to-door there, checking on people that may be stranded.

The fire marshal said the devastation in the Fort Myers area reminds him of the damage left behind by Hurricane Michael in 2018, when communities with older infrastructure and older building codes also took the brunt of the storm.

5 hr 57 min ago

"Some of it was just concrete slabs." DeSantis describes Ian's aftermath in Fort Myers Beach

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Damaged and missing homes are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Damaged and missing homes are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Following a tour of storm-ravaged parts of the state Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said some of the damage he saw was “indescribable.”

At a news conference Thursday night, the governor said the worst damage was on Fort Myers Beach.

“Some of the homes were wiped out. Some of it was just concrete slabs,” he said.

DeSantis said he is still not prepared to discuss a statewide death toll from Ian, but said they "absolutely expect to have mortality from this hurricane." A CNN tally of reports from local officials indicates that at least 17 people died in Florida due to the storm.

The governor said rescue crews are still responding to people on Sanibel Island, where the only bridge providing access to the island is now impassible, but most people they've encountered want to stay in their homes.

6 hr 27 min ago

Outages declining — but still more than 2.2 million customers without power

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

More than 2.2 million Florida customers are without power, as outages are slowly fixed, according to PowerOutage.us.

Earlier on Thursday, 2.6 million customers were reported to be in the dark.

Some of the counties with the highest percentage of customers without power are the southwestern counties of Hardee, Charlotte, Lee and Highlands.