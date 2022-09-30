Flash flood warning issued for Charleston, South Carolina

Damage to homes after Hurricane Ian, on September 29, in Punta Gorda, Florida. (Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm/USA Today Network)

Charlotte County received about "300 triage 911 calls" during Hurricane Ian as crews were unable to respond due to dangerous conditions, according to county commissioner Bill Truex.

Rescue and recovery efforts are now ongoing, he said.

"We have a tremendous amount of damage in my district which is over the western part of the county," Truex told CNN's John Berman on Friday.

Hurricane Ian "has been an eye opener for many people here, particularly the large number of new residents ... that have not experienced this" previously, he said.

"Compared to Lee County, I would say we're blessed, which is hard to say when you see on the ground here ... a lot of devastation. We were saved by not getting the storm surge" that hit Lee County, he said.

At least five deaths have been reported in Lee County, according to officials. One of the county's hospital systems required evacuation for more than 1,000 patients due to a lack of water supply.

More than 500 people were rescued by Thursday afternoon in both counties, according to the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

Public works crews have started to open up major roads in Charlotte County, Truex said.