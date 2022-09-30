Flash flood warning issued for Charleston, South Carolina
From CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett
A flash flood warning is in place for the Charleston metro area until noon ET as considerable flash flooding is expected from Ian’s heavy rainfall this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Bands of heavy rain in association with Hurricane Ian will continue to move inland over the Charleston metropolitan area this morning. So far, 1 to 2 inches of rain has already fallen with an additional 2 to 6 inches expected. As tides continue to rise this morning and rainfall rates continue to increase flash flooding will begin.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include north Charleston, downtown Charleston, the I-26/I-526 interchange and the Charleston Naval Complex.
1 hr 30 min ago
2 million Florida customers remain without power
From CNN’s Rebekah Riess.
As of 5:00 a.m. ET on Friday, there were 2,066,913 Florida customers still without power as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, according to PowerOutage.us.
The counties with the highest outage numbers currently include Lee County, with 406,574 customers without power, Volusia County, with 215,613 customers without power, and Collier County with 154,494 customers without power.
1 hr 31 min ago
"Tremendous amount of damage" across western Charlotte County in Florida, commissioner says
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Charlotte County received about "300 triage 911 calls" during Hurricane Ian as crews were unable to respond due to dangerous conditions, according to county commissioner Bill Truex.
Rescue and recovery efforts are now ongoing, he said.
"We have a tremendous amount of damage in my district which is over the western part of the county," Truex told CNN's John Berman on Friday.
Hurricane Ian "has been an eye opener for many people here, particularly the large number of new residents ... that have not experienced this" previously, he said.
"Compared to Lee County, I would say we're blessed, which is hard to say when you see on the ground here ... a lot of devastation. We were saved by not getting the storm surge" that hit Lee County, he said.
At least five deaths have been reported in Lee County, according to officials. One of the county's hospital systems required evacuation for more than 1,000 patients due to a lack of water supply.
Public works crews have started to open up major roads in Charlotte County, Truex said.
"Some of the neighborhoods are still kind of hard to maneuver through, so I would caution people to be very careful," said the commissioner.
1 hr 25 min ago
It’s 6 a.m. on the East Coast. Here’s the latest as Hurricane Ian nears the Carolinas.
Hurricane Ian is headed toward South Carolina as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds up to 85 mph after it tore through Florida.
The storm’s brutal combination of powerful winds, widespread flooding and life-threatening storm surge left a path of destruction in Florida. Millions of homes and businesses are without power as flooding continues in some areas and hundreds of rescues have been carried out so far.
Ian first made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwestern coast as a catastrophic Category 4 storm and weakened to a tropical storm as it made its way through the state. But as it churns over Atlantic waters, Ian has againintensified into a Category 1 storm.
The hurricane is expected to make landfall midday in South Carolina Friday as rains have arrived in the overnight hours. North Carolina and southwestern Virginia are also bracing for heavy precipitation.
Here are the latest updates:
More deaths are discovered, authorities say: There have been 19 reported deaths across Florida in connection with Ian. The majority of those killed were in hard-hit Charlotte and Lee counties.
East Coast could see life-threatening storm surge: Coastal areas of northeastern Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina may be inundated with dangerous storm surge on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. Officials are urging residents to heed local weather warnings.
Even more flooding expected: Coastal and northeastern South Carolina are expected to see considerable flash and urban flooding Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. In central Florida, “major to record river flooding” will continue through next week.
Widespread damage in Florida: Historic flooding and hurricane-force winds wreaked havoc on Florida communities, particularly in southwestern coastal areas like Fort Myers, where entire houses were wiped away and some neighborhoods were rendered unrecognizable. Gov. Ron DeSantis called the damage in parts of the state "indescribable."
2 hr 11 min ago
Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane conditions are forecast to hit the Carolinas by afternoon
From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe
Storms are beginning to lash the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts early Friday as Hurricane Ian advances north from the Atlantic Ocean.
The dangerous storm system was about 145 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, as of 5 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.
Moving north-northeast at 9 mph, Ian is expected to pick up forward speed Friday morning, according to the update.
North Carolina and South Carolina are forecast to be pummeled by "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions" as the storm creeps closer this afternoon, the hurricane center said.
Flooding rains will also likely begin soaking the Carolinas and southern Virginia, according to the forecast.
1 hr 37 min ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and team owners to make donations toward relief efforts
From CNN's Ben Morse and Jacob Lev
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the team's owners, the Glazer family, both announced on Thursday that they will make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
“Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same," Brady said in a tweet. “I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit.”
The Glazer family announced it will donate $1 million to “organizations that are providing support to those who have been most impacted" throughout the state.
Nearly 2.2 million customers are without power across Florida
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Nearly 2.2 million homes and businesses in Florida were still without power as of 2:40 a.m. ET Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.
Earlier on Thursday, the amount of customers reported to be in the dark reached as high as 2.6 million.
Florida Power & Light, the state's largest energy provider, said in a tweet that storm conditions are making repairs difficult.
"Downed trees, high winds and flooding are posing challenges but we’re working around the clock to repair and restore all areas," the utility said, noting in a separate statement that especially bad conditions in southwest Florida may delay repairs further.
Almost 20% of Florida Power & Light's tracked customers were without electricity early Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.
4 hr 42 min ago
Florida contends with ruinous damage from Hurricane Ian
From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Amanda Musa
Hurricane Ian's destructive crawl across Florida brought extraordinary flooding and storm surges, prompting the largest emergency response in the state’s history, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis told CNN Thursday.
Multiple communities have been wiped out by the storm. In Fort Myers Beach along the state's southwestern coast, some homes have been reduced to nothing but concrete slabs, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, calling the damage in parts of the state “indescribable.”
Patronis, who also serves as the state's fire marshal, compared the devastation in the Fort Myers area to the damage left behind by Hurricane Michael, which slammed the Florida Panhandle in 2018 as a Category 5 storm.
“Fort Myers Beach … very similar to Mexico Beach with Hurricane Michael. A much older community, older infrastructure built with older building codes. So, the devastation there is very similar to what we're seeing with Hurricane Michael and Bay County,” he said.
When all is said and done, Ian’s storm system will likely have left behind lasting changes in its wake.
