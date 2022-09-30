US
After slamming Florida, Hurricane Ian barrels toward South Carolina

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Travis Caldwell, Christina Walker and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:34 a.m. ET, September 30, 2022
2 hr 11 min ago

Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane conditions are forecast to hit the Carolinas by afternoon

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe

Storms are beginning to lash the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts early Friday as Hurricane Ian advances north from the Atlantic Ocean.

The dangerous storm system was about 145 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, as of 5 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

Moving north-northeast at 9 mph, Ian is expected to pick up forward speed Friday morning, according to the update.

North Carolina and South Carolina are forecast to be pummeled by "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions" as the storm creeps closer this afternoon, the hurricane center said.

Flooding rains will also likely begin soaking the Carolinas and southern Virginia, according to the forecast.

1 hr 37 min ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and team owners to make donations toward relief efforts

From CNN's Ben Morse and Jacob Lev

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads the team onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads the team onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the team's owners, the Glazer family, both announced on Thursday that they will make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

“Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same," Brady said in a tweet.
“I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit.”

The Glazer family announced it will donate $1 million to “organizations that are providing support to those who have been most impacted" throughout the state.

4 hr 14 min ago

Nearly 2.2 million customers are without power across Florida

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Police officers direct the traffic during a power outage after Hurricane Ian passed through Bartow, Florida on September 29.
Police officers direct the traffic during a power outage after Hurricane Ian passed through Bartow, Florida on September 29. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Nearly 2.2 million homes and businesses in Florida were still without power as of 2:40 a.m. ET Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Earlier on Thursday, the amount of customers reported to be in the dark reached as high as 2.6 million.

Florida Power & Light, the state's largest energy provider, said in a tweet that storm conditions are making repairs difficult.

"Downed trees, high winds and flooding are posing challenges but we’re working around the clock to repair and restore all areas," the utility said, noting in a separate statement that especially bad conditions in southwest Florida may delay repairs further.

Almost 20% of Florida Power & Light's tracked customers were without electricity early Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

4 hr 42 min ago

Florida contends with ruinous damage from Hurricane Ian

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Amanda Musa

Hurricane Ian's destructive crawl across Florida brought extraordinary flooding and storm surges, prompting the largest emergency response in the state’s history, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis told CNN Thursday.

Multiple communities have been wiped out by the storm. In Fort Myers Beach along the state's southwestern coast, some homes have been reduced to nothing but concrete slabs, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, calling the damage in parts of the state “indescribable.”

Patronis, who also serves as the state's fire marshal, compared the devastation in the Fort Myers area to the damage left behind by Hurricane Michael, which slammed the Florida Panhandle in 2018 as a Category 5 storm.

“Fort Myers Beach … very similar to Mexico Beach with Hurricane Michael. A much older community, older infrastructure built with older building codes. So, the devastation there is very similar to what we're seeing with Hurricane Michael and Bay County,” he said.

When all is said and done, Ian’s storm system will likely have left behind lasting changes in its wake.

5 hr 9 min ago

North Port in Florida enacts overnight curfew as emergency crews work through 911 call backlog

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

First responders rescue residents who were in need of assistance in North Port on Thursday September 29.
First responders rescue residents who were in need of assistance in North Port on Thursday September 29. (Thomas Bender/Herald-Tribune/USA Today Network)

Officials in North Port, Florida, issued a citywide curfew for residents Thursday night amid flooding from Hurricane Ian. 

Residents are asked to shelter in place from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday ET, the city said in an update.

"There is a strong potential for the water levels throughout the City to continue rising over the days ahead as the rainwater Hurricane Ian dumped to the north of us flows south," the city said.

North Port is in Sarasota County, which was battered by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall Wednesday.

Fire rescue crews were working through a "backlog of priority calls" Thursday night, the update said, but residents were still encouraged to call 911 with emergencies.

City water service has been restored, but for the next three days residents should still continue to boil water before consuming it, the city said.

6 hr 27 min ago

Here are the latest developments as Hurricane Ian approaches South Carolina

As Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Atlantic and veers toward the South Carolina coast, officials are assessing the destruction wrought in Florida that is being characterized as likely the largest natural disaster in the state's history.

At least 19 people have died in the US due to the storm, which made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon. Weakening to a tropical storm as it crossed the Florida peninsula, Ian has since intensified into a Category 1 storm packing nearly 85 mph sustained winds after reaching open waters.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Florida island residents unable to access mainland: Significant breaches to the causeway to Sanibel Island -- an island off the Florida mainland near Cape Coral -- has stranded residents who did not or were not able to evacuate, necessitating contact and rescue by first responders via helicopter. The bridges to nearby Pine Island have failed, and Matlacha, a tiny island also near Cape Coral, is reportedly completely cut off.
  • More than 2 million are without power: While outages in Florida are slowly being repaired, more than 2.2 million customers remain in the dark as of early Friday, according to PowerOutage.us. The southwestern counties of Hardee, Charlotte, Lee and Highlands are among the most heavily damaged, and Volusia and Seminole counties by the Atlantic shore are also reporting substantial power loss.
  • Hazards remain after the storm: Search crews have begun going door-to-door in the hardest-hit parts of the state to perform wellness checks after floodwaters initially sidelined first responders. Residents who stayed during the storm have been urged to beware of power lines that are mixed inside fallen trees and warned of possible electrified standing water.
  • Hundreds, if not more, have required rescue: More than 500 individuals have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Department of Emergency Management. Teams from Orange County made rescues for people and pets in waist-high water. The US Coast Guard performed 28 rescues in the early morning hours Thursday from Fort Myers to St. Petersburg, an official told CNN, and included both maritime rescues as well as roof rescues.
  • Heavy flooding in central Florida: Areas in and around Orlando face "historic flooding" in parts of the city and high water levels may remain for some time. “Unfortunately the only way the water is going to go down is to recede naturally,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. Kissimmee – 18 miles south of Orlando – saw an unprecedented amount of flooding and one of its hospitals during the storm was surrounded by floodwaters, officials said.
  • South Carolina may be hit during high tide: Forecasts have Ian making landfall midday Friday, potentially at high tide which may exacerbate storm surges. In Charleston, a city that is especially vulnerable to coastal flooding, the high tide is at 11:41 a.m. ET. In Myrtle Beach, high tide is at 11:18 a.m. ET. 

6 hr 27 min ago

Hurricane Ian has strengthened and shifted to the east ahead of South Carolina landfall

From CNN's Robert Shackelford

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft has indicated that Ian's maximum winds have increased to nearly 85 mph, according to a special update from the National Hurricane Center.

Ian is located about 185 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, with a track that has shifted slightly to the east, the hurricane center said.

Landfall is now expected just west of Myrtle Beach.

Storm surge, high winds and life-threatening flooding are still expected for much of the Carolinas on Friday, the advisory said.

6 hr ago

"I'd say 90% of the island is pretty much gone," Fort Myers Beach council member says

From CNN’s Amanda Musa

Homes damaged by Hurricane Ian are seen in Fort Myers Beach on September 29.
Homes damaged by Hurricane Ian are seen in Fort Myers Beach on September 29. (Greg Lovett/USA Today Network)

The city of Fort Myers Beach on Florida's southwest coast was leveled by Hurricane Ian, a local politician said late Thursday.

“I made it about two-thirds down the island and I'd say 90% of the island is pretty much gone,” Fort Myers Beach Town Councilman Dan Allers tells CNN’s Don Lemon. “Unless you have a high-rise condo or a newer concrete home that is built to the same standards today, your house is pretty much gone.”

The city, with a population of around 5,600 people, is on Estero Island in the Gulf of Mexico.

Many people struggled to get to higher ground amid the storm surge, Allers said. 

“I've heard stories of people getting in freezers and floating the freezers to another home … and being rescued by higher homes,” Allers said.

Instead of where homes stood, there's only rubble, the council member said. 

“Every home pretty much on the beach is gone,” Allers said. “Some of the homes on the side streets are completely gone, and there's nothing but a hole with water,” he said.

Allers, who evacuated to higher ground during the storm, later discovered that his own home was lost.

"Everything obviously inside was gone," he said, although the structure survived. "We might be able to rebuild," he added.