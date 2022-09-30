Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane conditions are forecast to hit the Carolinas by afternoon

Storms are beginning to lash the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts early Friday as Hurricane Ian advances north from the Atlantic Ocean.

The dangerous storm system was about 145 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, as of 5 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

Moving north-northeast at 9 mph, Ian is expected to pick up forward speed Friday morning, according to the update.

North Carolina and South Carolina are forecast to be pummeled by "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions" as the storm creeps closer this afternoon, the hurricane center said.

Flooding rains will also likely begin soaking the Carolinas and southern Virginia, according to the forecast.