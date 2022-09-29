US
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Travis Caldwell, CNN

Published 1:32 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2022
12 Posts
6 min ago

Here are the latest developments as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida as a Category 1 storm after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 along the state’s southwestern coast Wednesday afternoon. The dangerously strong winds and torrential downpour have brought life-threatening storm surge and flooding to some areas. 

The hurricane has weakened since it hit the coast, but officials are still urging residents to take shelter and remain alert as the worst of the storm is yet to come for many in its path.  

After hitting the coast with 150 mph winds, Ian is now tied with Hurricane Charley in 2004 as the strongest storm to make landfall on the west coast of the Florida peninsula, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

The storm could rank as one of the top five hurricanes to strike the peninsula, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.  

Here's what you need to know:

  • Winds weakened to Category 1: By late Wednesday night, Hurricane Ian had slowed to a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm's center was about 70 miles south of Orlando, Florida, at around 11 p.m. “Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding, with major to record river flooding, will continue across portions of central Florida tonight," the hurricane center noted.
  • Storm is shifting toward the Atlantic: Ian's center is expected to move over central Florida through Thursday morning and continue making its way north. By late Thursday, the National Hurricane Center forecasts the storm will emerge over the Atlantic and continue northward, impacting the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts.
  • Rescue efforts underway: The state is planning search and rescue efforts using air, ground and sea resources once it is safe to do so, Florida Department of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie said Wednesday. Some local emergency teams were unable to respond to calls for help because of dangerous storm conditions.
  • Many residents are without power: More than 2 million customers in Florida are in the dark Wednesday night, mostly in the state's southwest and central regions, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.us. Some counties in the area are also under boil water advisories due to compromised water infrastructure.
  • Damage will be "life-changing," official says: Repairing damaged power infrastructure could take days or weeks, said Eric Silagy, President and CEO of Florida Power & Light. Silagy said the storm would be a "life-changing event," adding, "This is a very powerful, catastrophic storm that is going to do significant damage."

6 min ago

Hurricane Ian weakens to a Category 1 storm

From CNN's Taylor Ward

Hurricane Ian has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane as it moves across central Florida, the National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday. The storm's sustained winds are down to 90 mph. 

Ian is now centered about 70 miles south of Orlando. East-central Florida, including Orlando, is also under a tornado watch through 1 a.m. ET Thursday.

Overnight, widespread tropical storm-force winds with gusts above hurricane force will continue to impact central Florida, the hurricane center said. 

“Hurricane conditions are expected along the east-central Florida coast overnight through early Thursday," the hurricane center said.

The storm will also bring a continued threat of heavy rain into Thursday.

“Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding, with major to record river flooding, will continue across portions of central Florida tonight," the hurricane center said, also warning of "considerable flooding in northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and eastern South Carolina" through the end of the week.

6 min ago

More than 2 million customers are without power across Florida

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

More than 2 million energy customers were in the dark Wednesday night, according to the tracker PowerOutage.us.

In the hardest-hit southwestern region, 10 counties reported that more than 50% of tracked customers were without power.

Eight more counties in southwest, central and northeast Florida reported more than 10,000 customers had no electricity.

6 min ago

Jacksonville International Airport cancels all flights Thursday

From CNN's Dave Alsup

All flights through Jacksonville International Airport are canceled Thursday and the terminal is closed, the airport announced in a tweet.

JAX joins Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport in discontinuing flights due to Hurricane Ian.

The Tampa airport announced that no flights would depart from the airstrip Thursday and has not provided a reopening date. Orlando International said in a Wednesday update that its commercial operations are "expected to resume sometime Friday."

6 min ago

More than a foot of rainfall has been recorded in some areas, preliminary totals show

From CNN's Gene Norman

As Hurricane Ian continues to cross the Florida peninsula, some areas are reporting more than a foot of rainfall. Here are some preliminary rainfall totals from Ian, as reported by the National Weather Service in Tampa as of Wednesday night:

  • Lehigh Acres – 14.42”
  • Warm Mineral Springs – 11.05”
  • Ding Darling – 8.71”
  • Frostproof – 8.34”
  • North Port – 8.24”

6 min ago

Roof of ICU in hospital housing 160 patients blew off mid-storm, doctor says

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

The roof above an ICU at a hospital in Port Charlotte was torn off by the storm, Dr. Birgit Bodine, an internal medicine specialist at the facility, told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

“Unfortunately, today we had about 160 patients in-house and our roof blew off, part of the roof above the ICU. So, of course, we had torrential rains coming in which then went down the stairwell, which then went onto other floors,” Bodine said.

The staff worked together to move patients to a safe place but they can’t evacuate yet because of the conditions outside, the doctor said. Some rooms that are built for two people are now housing three and four patients, she said.

“It’s actually pretty terrible. I’m actually still in the hospital. We still have not been able to leave,” she said.

They hope to be able to evacuate patients in the morning, she said.

While the air conditioner is not working, the hospital is running on backup generators and all other vital systems are working, Bodine said.

6 min ago

Orange County mayor anticipates up to 2 feet of rain in the area

From CNN’s Paradise Afshar

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings said the community can expect to see up to two feet of rain due to Hurricane Ian.  

“We have not come close to seeing the worst of the wind speeds within our county,” Demings said. “We are also anticipating up to two feet of rain. There is no question, we’re going to have some flooding here within our area.” 

Demings said that Orange County, which includes Orlando, is expected to feel the strongest effects of Hurricane Ian late Wednesday and into the early morning hours.  

“There’s no question that we’re now feeling the effects of this hurricane, and we haven’t seen the worst of it yet,” Demings said. “We’ve asked all of our residents to start the process of sheltering in place. You should not be out on the roadways at this time moving about the community.”  

Demings said people should be prepared for widespread power outages.

Orange County has a population of nearly 1.5 million people and its other cities include Apopka, Bay Lake, Belle Isle, Eatonville, Edgewood, Lake Buena Vista, Maitland, Oakland, Ocoee, Windermere, Winter Garden and Winter Park.

6 min ago

Wind gusts of up to 140 mph reported in southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian struck

From CNN's Gene Norman

High wind gusts and storm surges are being reported as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida. Here are some of the highest winds reported in southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Cape Coral – 140 mph
  • Punta Gorda – 124 mph
  • Grove City – 110 mph
  • Sarasota – 106 mph
  • Venice – 104 mph
  • Fort Myers – 100 mph

The National Weather Service in Tampa notes that some of the automatic reporting stations are broken or are not reporting due to communications failure.

6 min ago

Storm surge has been up to 12 feet in some areas of Florida, governor says

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

The storm surge from Hurricane Ian has reached up to 12 feet in some areas, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference on Wednesday. 

“In some areas, we think it’s hit 12 feet. It is our meteorologist’s view that the storm surge has likely peaked and will be less in the coming hours,” he said. 

DeSantis said there could be hurricane-force winds in central Florida before the storm exits the state. 

“I think at landfall it’s going to be behind only the Labor Day Hurricane, Hurricane Andrew and Hurricane Michael in terms of intensity,” he added. 

DeSantis said that Hurricane Ian, at minimum, will be a very strong Category 4 hurricane that ranks as one of the top five to hit the Florida peninsula.