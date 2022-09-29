"We were incredibly hard hit": Lee County sheriff says on the impact of Hurricane Ian

Florida's Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told CNN that the county was hit "incredibly hard" by Hurricane Ian.

“We were incredibly hard hit. It came in as a strong, strong Cat 4, just a couple of miles an hour under a Cat 5,” Marceno said. “Today was the first day we were able to get back out and assess and begin that process.”

He continued, “I just literally got out of a helicopter where I was able to take a complete tour of the entire county and there’s really no words that I can say to tell you what I’ve seen."

Marceno added, “The Fort Myers Beach area, buildings, major, major homes and buildings completely washed away with vehicles in the water, vehicles in the bay, boats are upside down.”

He said that while there is no definitive number on how many people remain unaccounted for, all hands are on deck, and they are responding to every location where there are people in need.