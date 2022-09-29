"There's literally nothing to come back to": Fort Myers Beach council member says most homes are gone

Damaged buildings are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Thursday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Dan Allers, a council member in Fort Myers Beach, described devastation at a level "that no one really anticipated or expected" as he walked through the area Thursday after it was pounded by Hurricane Ian.

He said that he's aware of at least three deaths reported in the town located on Florida’s Estero Island.

Allers did not know the total number of fatalities.

He estimated that 90% of the island is gone, including businesses that had been there for decades and had weathered several hurricanes.

"When I say gone, it's not just the insides of the houses — it's brick homes, it's houses that were on stilts, wood homes," Allers said. "It's gone."

"It's total devastation," he said.

Most of the streets are blocked off by debris and homes that have been uprooted and moved by the storm, according to Allers. He said some houses on the beach side of the main thoroughfare have broken away and fallen into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Essentially if your home is not built out of concrete, to FEMA standards over the last five years, it's pretty much gone. There's literally nothing to come back to," Allers said.

Watch: