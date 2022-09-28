(CNN)

Frank Loni, an architect from California who is working in Fort Myers, Florida, said he's "never seen something of this nature before" as Hurricane Ian hammers the area.

He's seeing cars and boats float down the street and "trees nearly bent in half," as well as some people seeking shelter, he told CNN's Ana Cabrera.

The storm surge is about 5 feet high right now, he estimated. The National Hurricane Center said storm surge could reach 18 feet in the area.

He is on the seventh floor of a steel reinforced concrete building and plans to ride out the storm with family members and friends. They have supplies and food to last for a few days.

Loni said he's been visiting this area since his childhood, and he's never seen waves as high as the ones in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The waves we are seeing on the Gulf side of the island are incredibly high and something I've never seen before," he said

"We were actually here for the aftermath of Hurricane Charley. We had evacuated during that storm. And what we're seeing here right now appears to be much worse damage than what Charley did to this island," he said.