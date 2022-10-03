US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Ian recovery efforts continue as death toll rises

By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Published 8:12 AM ET, Mon October 3, 2022
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

Hard-hit Sanibel Island will be "out of commission for some time," official says

Hurricane Ian wiped away parts of the Sanibel Causeway, which connects Sanibel Island to the mainland, stranding residents as their only link became impassable.

Responders were going door-to-door searching properties for anyone who may need to be evacuated.

About 400 people evacuated from Sanibel Island over the weekend, city manager Dana Souza reported Sunday evening, adding authorities will begin turning their attention to providing medical services to the people who are choosing to stay on the island, rather than evacuations.

US Coast Guard Commander Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson offered a stark assessment of the damage to Sanibel Island.

“That area is going to be out of commission for some time,” McPherson remarked. “It was hit very hard, it does not have water, it doesn’t have the basic infrastructure.”

Amy Lynn was at her friend’s home on Sanibel Island when Ian hit, forcing her to hide in a closet with seven dogs, praying and holding the door shut as the hurricane roared outside.

When she came out, the home had been badly damaged, with walls blown off.

“I prayed for six solid hours and came to peace that it may be my time to go. It wasn’t. God is good. We made it out alive,” Lynn wrote on Facebook. “We lost everything. My car is gone. I haven’t seen my home on Sanibel, i’ve been told it’s destroyed.”

Lynn said she was thankful to be alive, but wrote, “This is so much more than devastating. The heart of the SWFL coast is forever changed.”

12 min ago

At least 76 people are dead in Florida as search and rescue efforts continue after Ian

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh

Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews searching for survivors are reporting more deaths as recovery efforts continue.

Officials confirmed Ian has killed at least 76 people in Florida after it made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm. Four other people died in storm-related incidents as Ian churned into North Carolina.

More than 1,600 people have been rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path in parts of southwest and central Florida since last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Sunday.

Now, as blue skies return, Floridians who took shelter while the hurricane raged have emerged to find unrecognizable communities and face the daunting task of rebuilding – many of them still without power or clean drinking water.

More than 628,000 homes, businesses and other customers in Florida still do not have power, according to PowerOutage.us. Many are without clean tap water, with well over 100 boil-water advisories in places around the state, according to Florida Health Department data.