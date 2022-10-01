Live Updates

Ian recovery efforts begin in Florida and the Carolinas

Updated 9:27 AM EDT, Sat October 1, 2022
CNN's John Berman flew above storm damage. This is what he saw
  • Residents of Florida and the Carolinas are picking up the pieces after Ian left a path of destruction in its wake.
  • At least 45 people have died from the storm, and nearly 2 million customers in multiple states still don’t have power.
More than 1.7 million customers in four states without power

From CNN's Melissa Alonso
A lineman works to restore power in Ft. Myers, Florida, on September 30.
A lineman works to restore power in Ft. Myers, Florida, on September 30.
(Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

There are more than 1.7 million customers in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia without power, as the remnants of Ian continue to affect the East Coast, according to PowerOutage.us.

Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, moved farther inland overnight and is expected to weaken and dissipate over North Carolina or Virginia late Saturday, CNN has reported.

More than 1.25 million customers in Florida are without power, as power officials continue to work to slowly get customers back on the grid in the state. There are about 346,000 customers in Lee County still in the dark.

More than 337,000 customers in North Carolina have lost power, mostly in the central region of the state.

In South Carolina, about 57,000 customers are without power along the northeast part of the state.

In Virginia, more than 91,000 customers have lost power.

Florida power company says it's uncertain when electricity on state’s west coast will be restored 

From CNN's Hannah Sarisohn 

While Florida Power & Light has restored power to 1.4 million customers, it could take “weeks to get the lights on for everybody,” the utility company’s spokesman tells CNN.

David Reuter, the company’s chief communications officer, told CNN’s Boris Sanchez that 2.1 million customers initially lost power because of Ian and approximately 700,000 of its customers remain without power.

FPL’s focus remains in the state’s western counties, where Reuter said it could take weeks to restore power there.

Power should be restored everywhere in the state except for portions of the state’s battered west coast by Tuesday, he said. 

“We’re not going to stop until every customer is back on,” Reuter said. 

According to Reuter, FPL has invested billions of dollars into hardening the state’s electrical grid with concrete and steel materials, as well as building underground power lines. 

Chef José Andrés helps deliver more than 60,000 meals to Florida islands

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen organization have been in Florida’s hard-hit Pine and Sanibel islands, delivering water and food to those in need after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

In a tweet on Friday night, Andrés said his organization has delivered more than 60,000 meals. “We’re going to keep coming back every day, to every island,” he said in a video.

Jacksonville Port resumes operations after closure due to Ian

From CNN's Rebekah Riess

The Jacksonville Port, Florida’s top container port by volume, has reopened and operations have resumed. 

The port had remained closed on Friday while the US Coast Guard, port and port tenants conducted post-storm assessments.

“Thank you to the @USCG, @CBP, & our JAXPORT employees & partners for their hard work to safely reopen the port after #Ian, ensuring we can continue to provide supply chain security for Florida, Puerto Rico & all communities we serve,” the port said in an update Saturday morning.

Fort Myers adjusts overnight curfew "until further notice" as traffic slows down cleanup efforts

From CNN's Rebekah Riess

The curfew for the city of Fort Myers has been adjusted to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. ET daily “until further notice,” according to an update from the city. 

Officials said crews are struggling to do their cleanup and restoration work on congested roads, which are creating hazardous situations for first responders and hindering crews’ ability to move cleanup machinery throughout the city.

“We need our residents OFF THE ROADS as much as possible and avoid driving around. Please only go out for absolute necessities, such as to acquire food for your family, get fuel for your vehicle, or for health-related needs,” the city said.

On Wednesday, the city had issued an emergency citywide stay-at-home curfew beginning at 6 p.m. ET for the following 48 hours.

Biden approves emergency declaration for North Carolina

From CNN's Betsy Klein 

President Biden approved an emergency declaration for North Carolina overnight following Hurricane Ian.

According to a release from the White House:

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 100 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”

More than 640 patients were evacuated from 6 medical centers due to Ian

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

More than 640 patients were evacuated from six health care facilities in Charlotte, Lee, Sarasota, Orange and Volusia counties, according to an update from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

AHCA teams have completed assessments at all the health care facilities in Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties, and they “expect to have all assessments complete in DeSoto, Hendry, Highlands and Hardy counties by Friday evening,” said the Friday update.

Power has been restored to 230 health care facilities since the storm made landfall, said AHCA. It’s unclear how many facilities lost power.

Hurricane Ian wipes away beach cottages on Sanibel Island

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
NOAA

Many beach cottages that lined the shores of Sanibel Island were wiped away by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge, aerial imagery from NOAA shows. Most homes appear to have sustained some form of roof damage, in addition to certain storm surge and flooding damage.

The only thing that is left of Gulf Breeze Cottages is the parking lot. All buildings on the property have been destroyed, and their debris litters the area nearby.

Shalimar Cottages and Motel is gone, too. Its 14 cottages and entire motel building were wiped away by the storm. At least four cottages — or what remains of them — are parked in a street. 

Island Inn’s main building, which housed its Traditions on the Beach restaurant, has been destroyed. What remains of the building’s roof is seen sitting in the parking lot. Sand covers most of the property.

Mitchell’s SandCastles has also been completely destroyed. No buildings remain and the property is covered in sand.

NOAA

Only one building remains of the Waterside Inn on the Beach. The only thing remaining of the eight buildings on the property, which encircle the swimming pool, is debris. 

Only three buildings remain of Sanibel’s Beachview Cottages. The storm surge was so powerful, it pushed nearly all of the cottages off their foundation. Only one is seen in the aerial image and is parked where the surge left it — on top of the swimming pool. 

Only a portion of two buildings remain of the Blue Dolphin Hotel. The homes surrounding the hotel appear to have only sustained some roof damage. The only evidence of some hotel buildings are the remaining walls and foundation.

NOAA

The roofs of four buildings that comprise Ocean’s Reach have sustained significant damage. It’s unclear how how things fared inside the buildings, but a significant debris field is seen behind the buildings. A covered parking structure behind the buildings has been destroyed as well. 

Even though storm surge is no longer covering Sanibel, a number of homes on the Sanibel Island Golf Club remain underwater. 

A US Coast Guard helicopter can be seen resting on the sand near the Island Beach Club. It’s unclear whether it’s conducting a rescue when the aerial image was taken.

Large scars in the sands can be seen near the Casa Ybel Beach Resort — the storm surge eroded much of the beach and dunes.

NOAA

View before-and-after images here.

Biden pledges continued federal support for Florida, saying it could take "months, years to rebuild"

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Joe Biden speaks about the ongoing federal response efforts for Hurricane Ian at the White House on Friday, September 30.
President Joe Biden speaks about the ongoing federal response efforts for Hurricane Ian at the White House on Friday, September 30.
(Susan Walsh/AP)

President Biden continued to pledge federal support for Florida as it deals with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian — a storm he said was “likely to rank among the worst… in the nation’s history.” 

“We’re just beginning to see the scale of that destruction,” the President said Friday, in remarks at the White House. “It’s going to take months, years to rebuild. And our hearts go out to all those folks whose lives have been absolutely devastated by the storm. America’s heart is literally breaking.” 

Speaking directly to the people of Florida, Biden said, “We see what you’re going through and we’re with you. We’re going to do everything we can for you.”

Biden claimed that the team of search and rescue experts pre-deployed in Florida at his direction is the largest in recent history.

On Thursday, Biden visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters in Washington, DC, and announced that those in Florida without enough insurance will be provided individual assistance of $37,900 for home repairs and another $37,900 for loss of property, including “everything from automobile to a lost wedding ring.”

Biden also said that he intends to visit Florida and Puerto Rico, which continues to deal with devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona.

Florida governor outlines plans for insurance payouts due to damage from Ian

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks with the media during a press conference in St. Augustine, Florida on Friday September 30.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks with the media during a press conference in St. Augustine, Florida on Friday September 30.
(WJXT)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said the state plans to assist people who suffered damage to their homes after Hurricane Ian with insurance claims and called for them to be “paid very quickly so that people can get back on their feet.”

As part of Florida’s disaster recovery centers, the state will also set up “insurance villages” under the leadership of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to assist with insurance claims, anticipating that there will be a lot of flood claims and wind claims, DeSantis said in Tallahassee during an update on hurricane recovery efforts.

The “insurance villages” are a site for Floridians to file their claims in-person with their carrier. The state’s preliminary site will have between 20 to 25 carriers in RVs to initially give out living expense funding, according to Patronis.

Florida homeowners had already been facing an expensive and difficult market for home insurance before Hurricane Ian hit the state, and damage from floodwaters is not covered by homeowners’ insurance. Such claims are filed with the National Flood Insurance Program, a federal insurer operated by FEMA.

“Make sure if you’re looking at claims on your property, you document that. Take photos, make sure you have it. We want you to be able to be made whole as quickly as possible,” DeSantis advised.

Patronis advised people who have suffered damage to their homes that the “first phone call” for people to make “needs be to your agent, your carrier, or to my office.”

On Thursday, he warned those impacted by Hurricane Ian to be cautious of insurance scammers.

Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses, property analytics firm says

From CNN's Chris Isidore 
A drone image shows debris amid damaged homes following the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Friday, September 30.
A drone image shows debris amid damaged homes following the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Friday, September 30.
(Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses, according to an estimate from property analytics firm CoreLogic, which could make it the most expensive storm in the state’s history.

That estimate is for insured losses, from both private insurance that typically covers wind damage, as well as water damage covered by the National Flood Insurance Program, which is run by FEMA. 

CoreLogic’s range of loss estimates go from $22 billion and $32 billion for wind damage and an additional $6 billion to $15 billion in flood damage, so the low end of the combined estimate would be $28 billion, just above that $26.5 billion in losses caused by Hurricane Andrew, which hit South Florida in 1992.

But that estimate for losses due to Andrew, from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, represents the cost 30 years ago. Adjusted for inflation, the current cost of Andrew would be $55.7 billion. Even so, this would still put Ian as the state’s second most expensive storm. 

