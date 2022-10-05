US
Hurricane Ian's aftermath in Florida

By Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:40 a.m. ET, October 5, 2022
1 min ago

Residents of Sanibel Island will return to survey the damage to their homes

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh

A week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, residents of Sanibel island will be allowed back to view their homes Wednesday for the first time since the storm devastated the once tranquil community.

Ian wiped out a portion of the causeway connecting Sanibel Island to the mainland, setting the stage for days of evacuations by air and sea as crews searched for those who were stranded.

Sanibel Island residents and business owners will be allowed to return to survey the damage Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET — and those who do are in for a shock, said City Manager Dana Souza.

"It is going to be emotional when they see their properties up close and the amount of damage that this storm inflicted upon them," she said.

The residents will be allowed to travel to the island by private boat, officials said. For those who don’t have access to a private boat, Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said the city is making a callout to captains to help others make it to the island because ferry service is currently nonexistent.

On Sanibel, houses that might look fine from the outside may still prove to be too damaged to live in, Smith said, adding that while residents will be given access to their property, the island is still “extremely unsafe.”

“There are a lot of places that are not livable. There are places off their foundation, and it’s very dangerous out there,” Sanibel Fire Chief William Briscoe has said. “There are alligators running around, and there are snakes all over the place.”

Souza also described the devastation, saying most of the electrical poles and transmission lines are down, along with wastewater systems. “Without those necessary infrastructure, it is difficult to sustain a community of 7,000 people year around,” Souza added.

The island’s year-round population is about 7,000 people but it grows to 35,000 during the high season, which is about a month away, according to Souza.

It could take a month or longer to restore power to some areas of Sanibel and Pine islands, Karen Ryan, public relations director for Lee County Electric Cooperative, told CNN.

8 min ago

More than 300,000 customers remain without power in Florida following Hurricane Ian

From CNN’s Aditi Sangal

About 319,000 customers in Florida remain without power as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.us.

After the storm made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, about 2.5 million outages were reported last week.

Many outages remain in hard-hit Lee and Charlotte counties, with 177,925 outages in Lee County and 61,829 outages in Charlotte County. 

Outages also continue to be tracked in Sarasota, Manatee, Collier, Hendry, Hardee and DeSoto counties.

30 min ago

Biden will be briefed by DeSantis Wednesday in Fort Myers

From CNN's Allison Malloy

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden will be briefed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he visits Fort Myers Wednesday to survey damage inflicted by Hurricane Ian. 

Jean-Pierre said the Republican governor will be joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and other state and local officials who will “provide the President with an operational briefing on the current response and recovery efforts.”

Jean-Pierre previewed the trip, saying that Biden will travel to Fort Myers to “reaffirm his commitment to supporting the people of Florida as they recover and rebuild from the devastating storm.”

While there, the President will meet with small business owners and local residents impacted by Hurricane Ian and thank the federal, state and local officials who are working to provide life-saving assistance, restore power, distribute food and water, remove debris and begin rebuilding efforts.

This is not the first time the two have come together after tragedy struck in Florida. Biden and DeSantis also met after the Surfside condo accident in July 2021.

22 min ago

At least 109 deaths in the United States due to Hurricane Ian

From CNN staff

CNN is reporting at least 109 total deaths from Hurricane Ian in the United States. 

On Tuesday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported a death in Martin County, an additional death in Manatee County, and an additional death in Sarasota County attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to the press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.  

Here's a breakdown of the current death toll from Ian:

In Florida – 105 deaths

  • Lee County: 55 
  • Charlotte County: 24
  • Collier County: 8
  • Volusia County: 5
  • Sarasota County: 4
  • Manatee County: 3
  • Lake County: 1 
  • Polk County: 1 
  • Hendry County: 1
  • Hillsborough County: 1
  • Hardee County: 1
  • Martin County: 1

In North Carolina – 4 deaths

Four storm-related deaths have been reported in North Carolina, according to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.  

  • Three people died in separate vehicle-related incidents on Friday, according to the release.  
  • One person died from carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator in a closed garage. 