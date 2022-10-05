These are the lawmakers and local officials Biden will meet with in Florida
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Joe Biden is set to meet with lawmakers and local officials while he’s on the ground in Fort Myers, Florida, to survey damage from Hurricane Ian and receive a briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.
In addition to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state’s Republican senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, will be present during the President’s visit, according to the White House. Rep. Byron Daniels, also a Republican, will also be on-site.
Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass, Fort Myers Mayor Ray Murphy, and other federal, state and local officials will attend.
46 min ago
Hurricane Ian has caused at least 110 deaths in the US
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
At least 110 people have died due to Hurricane Ian after it tore through the southeastern United States, according to a CNN tally.
On Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed a fifth death in his state, according to a statement.
In Florida (105 deaths)
Lee County: 55
Charlotte County: 24
Collier County: 8
Volusia County: 5
Sarasota County: 4
Manatee County: 3
Martin County: 1
Lake County: 1
Polk County: 1
Hendry County: 1
Hillsborough County: 1
Hardee County: 1
In North Carolina (5 deaths)
Five storm-related deaths have been reported in North Carolina, according to Gov. Cooper’s office.
Three people died in separate vehicle-related incidents on Friday, according to the release.
One person died from carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator in a closed garage.
No information was provided about one death.
51 min ago
Sarasota County schools will begin reopening Monday
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
Schools in Florida's Sarasota County will begin phased reopening Monday.
In a statement posted online Tuesday, Sarasota County Schools (SCS) said traditional public schools in Phase 1 are in the northern part of the county – including Venice. Phase 2 will include schools in the southern end – like Englewood and North Port.
“North County and South County took different amounts of wind and hit and water,” Superintendent Brennan Asplen said during a briefing Tuesday. “However, all of our schools had water intrusion and damage.”
“We still have power outages in four schools,” Asplen said. “We have had facility management and maintenance teams in our facilities since Friday, September 30th, assessing, cleaning, and repairing damages. These would include water extraction, generator and electric repair, debris removal, sewer and plumbing problems, and roof repairs.”
Thirty-two schools are set to open on Monday, Oct. 10, SCS outlined, and 10 additional schools are projected to open the following Monday, Oct. 17.
Here's the devastation that residents of Sanibel Island are seeing as they return
CNN's Leyla Santiago was able to see firsthand the destruction of one of the hardest-hit areas in Florida — Sanibel Island — as residents began to be allowed back to visit the barrier island since Hurricane Ian struck.
Santiago said she has so far seen downed power lines covering streets, roofs pulled off the tops of houses, toys scattered on the ground, and even a home that was moved across the street from its original location.
As soon as she asked one couple how they were doing, they almost burst into tears and talked about having "a bit of survivors' guilt" because their home wasn't in as bad of shape as their neighbors' houses, Santiago said.
"I mean, we just have to fix up our yard," Tony Taborsaid as she became emotional. "Our porch still has the screens on them."
She and her husband rode out the storm at a friend's house in North Port, Florida, which had the windows break and flood damage due to Hurricane Ian.
"Hard to go through, but a miracle for us," Dan Tabor said.
The couple came back to their home of seven years with water, bleach and drywall cutters. They were prepared to find flooding or even their home gone, but instead found minor damage to their yard from storm surge.
"We just thought everything would be lost," he said.
But not everyone was so lucky.
"I talked to another couple just down the street in another home with a very different story," Santiago reported. "They're actually wearing hardhats to get in, because they're not even sure it's safe enough to go in. And one thing that stuck with me is [a woman] said, 'I have a list, a list of things I'm going to try to find inside my home' — in their case, their primary home, it's all they have. She also pointed out to me that she had a new shirt that she had purchased at the grocery store, and that's really all she had."
Residents who have a pass can only get to the island via boats for just one day. Santiago said people told her they are hoping for the quick completion of a temporary bridge after a part of the Sanibel Causeway collapsed.
CNN's Melissa Alonso contributed reporting to this post.
2 hr 27 min ago
Marco Island city manager says they're "very close" to having all residents' power restored
Marco Island city manager Michael McNees told CNN that as of Wednesday morning that "less than 2,500 of our people" are without power.
"That's out of a total number of connections of 19,000. We have come a long way," McNees said, adding that he feels their provider — Lee County electrical cooperative — has done a "fantastic" job restoring power.
"We're very close to having 100% with power," McNees said.
McNees added that he appreciates that President Biden is visiting Florida today.
"I have no complaint on up the chain through the state, through the federal emergency management They're very supportive of us. I fully expect to hear President Biden say things along that nature. We appreciate that he's willing to come to Florida," he said.
2 hr 44 min ago
More than 300,000 customers remain without power in Florida following Hurricane Ian
From CNN’s Aditi Sangal
About 313,000 customers in Florida remain without power as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.us.
After the storm made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, about 2.5 million outages were reported last week.
Many outages remain in hard-hit Lee and Charlotte Counties, with 171,488 outages in Lee County and 61,989 outages in Charlotte County.
Outages also continue to be tracked in Sarasota, Manatee, Collier, Hendry, Hardee and DeSoto counties.
Florida Power & Light’s "workforce continues to move into the hardest-hit areas of Southwest Florida to restore remaining customers," it said in a tweet.
2 hr 59 min ago
Airbnb is offering free temporary housing for hurricane victims
From CNN's Michelle Watson and Amanda Watts
Airbnb is committing $5 million to offer "free, temporary housing" for Hurricane Ian and Fiona victims, the company said in a news release Sunday.
The company has also donated $250,000 to Florida's Disaster Relief Fund, the news release added.
“Our thoughts are with the people displaced by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian, and the first responders and organizations on the ground who are diligently working to assist in the wake of these disasters," Catherine Powell, Airbnb’s Global Head of Hosting and executive sponsor of Airbnb.org, said. "We are grateful to Airbnb.org’s nonprofit partners and public agencies that will leverage Airbnb.org and Airbnb resources to connect people in need to a temporary place they can call home while they rebuild."
The money will be used for those who may have lost or had their homes severely damaged and to house first responders on the scene, assisting throughout the recovery process.
But not all of the help is immediately available, and not everyone can access the aid easily. Also, eligibility for the programs can differ depending on the circumstances.
States hit by natural disasters, like Florida, have to request certain waivers from federal agencies before some funds can flow. And past federal efforts, led by FEMA, have come under scrutiny repeatedly for their inequitable response.
Low-income residents and those who don’t have access to the internet will have a more difficult time finding immediate help and, especially, longer-term aid, said Justin Dorazio, research associate at the left-leaning Center for American Progress.
“It’s a lot harder for certain communities that tend to be left behind in these types of processes and programs,” said Dorazio, who argues that assistance should be based on need and not damage.
Before Ian hit, Fort Myers was named the 6th fastest-growing area in the US
From CNN's Ella Nilsen
Hurricane Ian last week slammed into one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, putting hundreds of thousands of people in harm’s way — many of whom had never experienced a hurricane.
Florida has added nearly 3 million people since 2010. And the Fort Myers area, which was ravaged by Ian’s deadly storm surge, was recently named the sixth fastest-growing city in the country by the US Census Bureau.
Here are some more things to know about the recent growth in this area that was ravaged by Ian:
The population in the Fort Myers-Cape Coral metro area was around 444,000 in 2000, according to Census Bureau data. By 2021, it had ballooned to more than 787,000.
Southwest Florida’s population has “exploded in part because it’s the cheapest part of the state to live,” according to Jesse Keenan, a professor of sustainable real estate at Tulane University’s School of Architecture, who told CNN that “there has been a huge amount of growth in the past several decades.”
Florida, which has a reputation for attracting retirees, has recently drawn new residents from parts of the country that historically don’t have much experience with hurricanes. In 2019, Florida saw the most migration from Northeast states including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the Census Bureau, in addition to states in the Midwest.