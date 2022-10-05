Damage from Hurricane Ian in Sanibel Island, Florida, on October 5. (CNN)

CNN's Leyla Santiago was able to see firsthand the destruction of one of the hardest-hit areas in Florida — Sanibel Island — as residents began to be allowed back to visit the barrier island since Hurricane Ian struck.

Santiago said she has so far seen downed power lines covering streets, roofs pulled off the tops of houses, toys scattered on the ground, and even a home that was moved across the street from its original location.

As soon as she asked one couple how they were doing, they almost burst into tears and talked about having "a bit of survivors' guilt" because their home wasn't in as bad of shape as their neighbors' houses, Santiago said.

"I mean, we just have to fix up our yard," Tony Tabor said as she became emotional. "Our porch still has the screens on them."

She and her husband rode out the storm at a friend's house in North Port, Florida, which had the windows break and flood damage due to Hurricane Ian.

"Hard to go through, but a miracle for us," Dan Tabor said.

The couple came back to their home of seven years with water, bleach and drywall cutters. They were prepared to find flooding or even their home gone, but instead found minor damage to their yard from storm surge.

"We just thought everything would be lost," he said.

But not everyone was so lucky.

"I talked to another couple just down the street in another home with a very different story," Santiago reported. "They're actually wearing hardhats to get in, because they're not even sure it's safe enough to go in. And one thing that stuck with me is [a woman] said, 'I have a list, a list of things I'm going to try to find inside my home' — in their case, their primary home, it's all they have. She also pointed out to me that she had a new shirt that she had purchased at the grocery store, and that's really all she had."

Residents who have a pass can only get to the island via boats for just one day. Santiago said people told her they are hoping for the quick completion of a temporary bridge after a part of the Sanibel Causeway collapsed.

CNN's Melissa Alonso contributed reporting to this post.