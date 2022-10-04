More than half of the schools in Lee County suffered damage after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast last week, according to the School District of Lee County.

“Our preliminary damage assessment finds 54% of our schools are in low need of repair, but 14% have major damage. A few may be beyond repair,” a statement on the district's Facebook page says.

Photos from Fort Myers Beach Elementary show desks and debris piled up in hallways, mud filling a cafeteria and storm surge water lines reaching nearly to the tops of door jambs.

Superintendent Christopher Bernier said in a video message that authorities are aware of the condition of each school building after an initial assessment.

“We have some schools that we believe are ready to open. Others need minimal work. Some of our schools will require significant repairs and as expected there are a few that have damage that may be beyond repair,” he said,

Bernier did not have an estimate on when schools would open, but vowed to do it as quickly and safely as possible.

“We are in the middle of a historic event,” he said. “However, this is not going to stop us from opening our schools as soon as we can. While we are not opening this week, we are certainly not waiting until January.”

The district is working with the Florida Department of Education to come up with a plan that could potentially include relocating students, teachers and staff.

Some of the schools are currently being used as evacuation shelters, the superintendent said.

“We are going to get back to normal. We will retrieve what this storm has tried to take away and prove that we will help move our children, family, staff, and community forward,” he said. “This process will be developmental and transitional, but we will reopen.”

Lee County will hold a school board meeting on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, according to its website.