US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Hurricane Ian's aftermath

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Hurricane Ian's aftermath in Florida

By Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:16 a.m. ET, October 4, 2022
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
34 min ago

More than half of schools in Lee County have suffered damage 

From CNN’s Amanda Watts 

More than half of the schools in Lee County suffered damage after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast last week, according to the School District of Lee County.

“Our preliminary damage assessment finds 54% of our schools are in low need of repair, but 14% have major damage. A few may be beyond repair,” a statement on the district's Facebook page says. 

Photos from Fort Myers Beach Elementary show desks and debris piled up in hallways, mud filling a cafeteria and storm surge water lines reaching nearly to the tops of door jambs. 

Superintendent Christopher Bernier said in a video message that authorities are aware of the condition of each school building after an initial assessment.

“We have some schools that we believe are ready to open. Others need minimal work. Some of our schools will require significant repairs and as expected there are a few that have damage that may be beyond repair,” he said,

Bernier did not have an estimate on when schools would open, but vowed to do it as quickly and safely as possible.

“We are in the middle of a historic event,” he said. “However, this is not going to stop us from opening our schools as soon as we can. While we are not opening this week, we are certainly not waiting until January.” 

The district is working with the Florida Department of Education to come up with a plan that could potentially include relocating students, teachers and staff. 

Some of the schools are currently being used as evacuation shelters, the superintendent said. 

“We are going to get back to normal. We will retrieve what this storm has tried to take away and prove that we will help move our children, family, staff, and community forward,” he said. “This process will be developmental and transitional, but we will reopen.” 

Lee County will hold a school board meeting on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, according to its website.

50 min ago

Over 400,000 customers remain without power in Florida

From CNN’s Melissa Alonso

There are 437,360 customers in Florida still without power as of 7:15 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.us.

In Lee County, 46.9% of customers remain without power — about 229,119 clients.  

"After making significant progress over the weekend responding to devastating Hurricane Ian, Florida Power & Light Company now expects to complete restoration to 95% of customers who remain without power by Friday, Oct. 7 – two days earlier than originally forecast," the power company said in a press release Monday.

1 hr 2 min ago

Officials assessing what homes are "livable" on Sanibel Island

From CNN’s Amy Simonson

Sanibel Fire Chief William Briscoe said that crews have evacuated at least 1,000 people since Hurricane Ian ripped through the island.

Briscoe, who gave an update at the City of Sanibel budget meeting Monday, said officials are completing assessments on which homes are livable. 

“I hate to tell you but there are a lot places that are not livable. There are places off their foundation, and it’s very dangerous out there. There are alligators running around, and there are snakes all over the place," he said.

Effective Wednesday, the city will allow residents with identification to be transported to the island from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assess their property, according to City Manager Dana Souza.

Residents will be entering at their own risk and the city cannot provide protection, Souza said, adding that there is limited ability to respond to fires or medical emergencies and people can be injured easily due to debris.

Residents will see signs on their homes that will advise them if their home is livable or not, Souza said.

Restoring power: The National Guard will be flying power crews into Sanibel and Pine Islands to access the damage and start working on restoring power. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that it is important to get the crews there now and not wait for the bridge to be rebuilt, which could take weeks.

1 hr 2 min ago

Rebuilding the bridge between Sanibel and mainland will be a long-term recovery process, mayor says

At least five sections of the Sanibel Causeway – which connects Sanibel and Captiva islands to mainland Florida – were washed away by the storm, according to Lee County officials. As authorities look to rebuild, it's clear that it's going to be "a long-term recovery," Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith says.

"That causeway is going to be a long-term recovery and there are plans in motion right now," she told CNN. "What we have to look at is our community is shut off from the rest of the world. And we've got to look at alternate ways to get our people on the island."

At the moment, Smith says all residents of the island are encouraged to evacuate.

"We are encouraging everyone to get off the island. But we also need to understand that this is everyone's home, and they need to get back and protect it," she said, adding that talks are on at various governments levels to help people survey the damage to their property and help them mitigate the damage.

Addressing criticism that Lee County officials did not issue evacuation orders well ahead of time, she said, they did their best.

"This storm was an extremely complex storm. We watched this storm and I think everybody did the best that they could based on that information," she said Monday. "We can't take a crystal ball and look back. But what we all did was gave warning — and plenty of warning — of what we saw was coming. And people can make their own decisions whether or not they're going to stay or go. The majority of the islanders left the island. Some didn't."

There have been decades where Sanibel hasn’t had an impact of a storm this bad, she said, adding that there is a sense of complacency which she understands. They always prepare for the worst and hope for the best, she said, and Ian was “the perfect storm of what can be absolutely the worst.”

"We can't go back, but we are going to go forward," she added.
1 hr 2 min ago

Florida working to consolidate lists to account for those still missing

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

When asked if the state had a number of how many people remain unaccounted for in the storm, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said authorities are still working to compile a list. 

Guthrie said that there is a lot of “disbarred data across multiple platforms” that they are working to consolidate. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed someone to do that and officials hope to have a better number in the next couple of days, Guthrie said. 

1 min ago

Power may not be restored to Fort Myers Beach for a month, county manager says

From CNN’s Amy Simonson

Members of the City of Miami Florida Task Force 2 Search and Rescue team check a home for victims in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Monday.
Members of the City of Miami Florida Task Force 2 Search and Rescue team check a home for victims in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Monday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Power may not be restored in Fort Myers Beach for at least a month after Hurricane Ian destroyed the electrical infrastructure, according to Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais.

Officials cannot keep people from returning to their homes, but it isn't safe because of the widespread damage as well as the lack of water and electricity, Desjarlais told a news conference Monday.

Statewide, more than 500,000 customers remain without power, according to PowerOutage.Us.

The county is still unsure of the number of people who are missing and that the search and rescue efforts will continue, Desjarlais said, adding that the death toll is uncertain but that the medical examiner will be releasing information in the coming days. 

When a reporter asked him about whether or not residents were given enough time to evacuate, he said the county made the decision to evacuate at the earliest time possible. 

 “It's unfortunate that so many people chose not to evacuate. You know, I think I told you the other day we had room for 40,000 people in our shelters, but only 4000 showed up — which means that people made the conscious choice not to evacuate, and it is regretful and you know, no one feels worse than we do about all that. But, based on all of the conditions at the time I wouldn't change a thing.”

Fort Myers Beach is located on Estero Island in southwest Florida and has a population of around 5,600 people, according to the US Census.

Fort Myers Beach councilmember Dan Allers last week estimated that 90% of the island buildings were gone, including businesses that had been there for decades and had weathered several hurricanes.

"When I say gone, it's not just the insides of the houses — it's brick homes, it's houses that were on stilts, wood homes," Allers told CNN. "It's gone."