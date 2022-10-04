Naples official says "hundreds" of homes in the city are uninhabitable
Naples city manager Jay Boodheshwar told CNN on Tuesday that "hundreds" of households in their Florida city have been displaced from their homes due to Hurricane Ian.
"I would guess it is probably hundreds of households that are going to be experiencing a period of time when they're not going to be able to be in their homes," Boodheshwar said.
Boodheshwar said that based on their visual assessment, the city experienced "8 to 9 feet of surge" from Ian. "There was a significant amount of homes and in fact an entire neighborhood was submerged with three feet of water," he said.
On a positive note, he said that the city had a chance to inspect every damaged structure in the city and they don't have any confirmed fatalities.
25 min ago
Florida Department of Education says 68 of 75 school districts are open for learning following Hurricane Ian
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
Less than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Florida, 68 of the 75 school districts across the state are open for in-person learning, according to the Florida Department of Education. Two more schools are set to re-open this week, the department noted.
Five school districts in the hardest hit areas remain closed until further notice: Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota County Schools. Volusia and Collier Counties are hoping to open this week.
Compounding the re-opening issue, school buildings “represent 98% of all hurricane shelters in the state, with 247 schools serving in this vital capacity during and after Hurricane Ian,” the department said said.
In a statement on Tuesday, The Florida Department of Education said they are “actively engaged in assisting these districts through coordinated activities with state emergency management officials and providing support for temporary staffing, educational staging facilities, infrastructure and operational needs, as well as logistical support for transportation and basic resources like generators and fuel.”
40 min ago
More than 15 million people remain under a coastal flood threat in the Mid-Atlantic
From CNN's Judson Jones
More than 15 million people remain under a coastal flood threat in the Mid-Atlantic as a lingering storm system – that has been hanging around since the weekend – continues to bring higher than normal tides, rainfall and cooler temperatures.
Nearly 3 million of those people are under a coastal flood warning, which warns there could be 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
"At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways," the National Weather Service said. "Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur."
This warning includes portions of the New Jersey and Delaware coasts. Large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet are also possible in the surf zone.
A coastal flood advisory has also been issued for nearly 12 million people, including portions of New York, where "minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline," the weather office said.
The storm system should finally move eastward and away from the coast Wednesday, easing the rainfall and coastal impacts.
41 min ago
Hurricane Ian is the nation's 25th deadliest hurricane
From CNN’s Dave Hennen and Devon M. Sayers
Hurricane Ian is the nation's 25th deadliest hurricane, according to data compiled by CNN from local officials and historical data from NOAA.
Local officials in Florida tell CNN that at least 101 people have been killed in the state due to Ian, and at least 4 have been killed in North Carolina according to officials.
The deadliest hurricane in the nation's history hit Galveston, Texas, in 1900, leaving between 8,000 and 12,000 people dead, according to NOAA.
In more modern times, Hurricane Katrina was the nation's 3rd deadliest storm, hitting the Gulf Coast in 2005. The storm left 1,500 people dead, according to NOAA.
51 min ago
Lee County official: Parts of Sanibel and Pine Islands could be without power for "possibly a month"
As of Tuesday morning, there are still more than 130,000 customers in Lee County, Florida, without power, according to the Lee County Electrical Cooperative. That is almost 60% of the people that it serves.
The cooperative's public relations director, Karen Ryan, told CNN on Tuesday that their county has "never seen anything of this magnitude" before.
"Well, as you could see from the damage, this was a catastrophic event for our community. Irma and many other hurricanes — I've never seen anything of this magnitude in our area," Ryan said.
She added that the electrical cooperative also serves two barrier islands — Sanibel and Pine — that "lost infrastructure to even gain access to the islands."
"So, none of those customers are able to be restored until there is some sort of way to get access," Ryan said.
Ryan said Lee County is "looking at different options," including building barges, to get utility trucks to the islands. But she said that it could take "possibly a month" to restore power to some parts.
"The good thing is — for some people — is that when we were able to assess the damage by air, the day after the storm, we did see that some areas were not as impacted as others," she added.
1 hr 22 min ago
Before Ian hit, Fort Myers was named the 6th fastest-growing area in the US
From CNN's Ella Nilsen
Hurricane Ian last week slammed into one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, putting hundreds of thousands of people in harm’s way — many of whom had never experienced a hurricane.
Florida has added nearly 3 million people since 2010. And the Fort Myers area, which was ravaged by Ian’s deadly storm surge, was recently named the sixth fastest-growing city in the country by the US Census Bureau.
Here are some more things to know about the recent growth in this area that was ravaged by Ian:
The population in the Fort Myers-Cape Coral metro area was around 444,000 in 2000, according to Census Bureau data. By 2021 it had ballooned to more than 787,000.
Southwest Florida’s population has “exploded in part because it’s the cheapest part of the state to live,” according to Jesse Keenan, a professor of sustainable real estate at Tulane University’s School of Architecture, who told CNN that “there has been a huge amount of growth in the past several decades.”
Florida, which has a reputation for attracting retirees, has recently drawn new residents from parts of the country that historically don’t have much experience with hurricanes. In 2019, Florida saw the most migration from Northeast states including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the Census Bureau, in addition to states in the Midwest.
But not all of the help is immediately available, and not everyone can access the aid easily. Also, eligibility for the programs can differ depending on the circumstances.
States hit by natural disasters, like Florida, have to request certain waivers from federal agencies before some funds can flow. And past federal efforts, led by FEMA, have come under scrutiny repeatedly for their inequitable response.
Low-income residents and those who don’t have access to the internet will have a more difficult time finding immediate help and, especially, longer-term aid, said Justin Dorazio, research associate at the left-leaning Center for American Progress.
“It’s a lot harder for certain communities that tend to be left behind in these types of processes and programs,” said Dorazio, who argues that assistance should be based on need and not damage.
More than half of schools in Lee County have suffered damage
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
More than half of the schools in Lee County suffered damage after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast last week, according to the School District of Lee County.
“Our preliminary damage assessment finds 54% of our schools are in low need of repair, but 14% have major damage. A few may be beyond repair,” a statement on the district's Facebook page says.
Photos from Fort Myers Beach Elementary show desks and debris piled up in hallways, mud filling a cafeteria and storm surge water lines reaching nearly to the tops of door jambs.
Superintendent Christopher Bernier said in a video message that authorities are aware of the condition of each school building after an initial assessment.
“We have some schools that we believe are ready to open. Others need minimal work. Some of our schools will require significant repairs and as expected there are a few that have damage that may be beyond repair,” he said,
Bernier did not have an estimate on when schools would open, but vowed to do it as quickly and safely as possible.
“We are in the middle of a historic event,” he said. “However, this is not going to stop us from opening our schools as soon as we can. While we are not opening this week, we are certainly not waiting until January.”
The district is working with the Florida Department of Education to come up with a plan that could potentially include relocating students, teachers and staff.
Some of the schools are currently being used as evacuation shelters, the superintendent said.
“We are going to get back to normal. We will retrieve what this storm has tried to take away and prove that we will help move our children, family, staff, and community forward,” he said. “This process will be developmental and transitional, but we will reopen.”
Over 400,000 customers remain without power in Florida
From CNN’s Melissa Alonso
There are 437,360 customers in Florida still without power as of 7:15 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.us.
In Lee County, 46.9% of customers remain without power — about 229,119 clients.
"After making significant progress over the weekend responding to devastating Hurricane Ian, Florida Power & Light Company now expects to complete restoration to 95% of customers who remain without power by Friday, Oct. 7 – two days earlier than originally forecast," the power company said in a press release Monday.