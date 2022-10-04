Naples city manager Jay Boodheshwar told CNN on Tuesday that "hundreds" of households in their Florida city have been displaced from their homes due to Hurricane Ian.

"I would guess it is probably hundreds of households that are going to be experiencing a period of time when they're not going to be able to be in their homes," Boodheshwar said.

Boodheshwar said that based on their visual assessment, the city experienced "8 to 9 feet of surge" from Ian. "There was a significant amount of homes and in fact an entire neighborhood was submerged with three feet of water," he said.

On a positive note, he said that the city had a chance to inspect every damaged structure in the city and they don't have any confirmed fatalities.